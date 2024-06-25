The Ukrainian military on the front lines in the Donetsk region no longer have problems with the lack of artillery and other ammunition.

Reuters journalists talked to soldiers of one of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the front lines in the Donetsk region, according to whom they can now fire from the M-109 self-propelled guns if necessary, as they are no longer afraid of running out of 155-mm artillery ammunition.

According to the fighters, before that, they were forced to limit artillery ammunition, which endangered the cover of infantry units during their advance.

There was a "shell hunger". Ammunition was regulated very strictly. This affected the infantry, they were sneaking up from all sides, it harmed the infantrymen, — the commander of the unit, Vasyl, told the journalists of the publication. Share

At the same time, 39-year-old Oleg, a machine gunner of the same unit, noted that the problem was not only ammunition.

There are very few of us. There are not enough people. "We don't have half of the people we should have," the soldier explains. Share

What does AFU General Staff say about the situation at the front

According to the information of the General Staff, since the beginning of June 25, the Ukrainian military has engaged in battle with units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation 75 times.

The largest number of enemy attacks was recorded in the Pokrovsk region of Donetsk region.

In the Kharkiv region, the Ukrainian military has already repelled one enemy attack attempt. Three more are currently being shot.

In the direction of Kupiansk, Russian occupiers, with the support of aviation, tried to advance 6 times in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka and Pishchane.

Ukrainian military repelled 4 enemy attacks. Two are still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, 11 enemy attacks have been recorded in the direction of Lyman in the Donetsk region near the settlements of Kopanka, Grekivka, Makiivka, Nevske, and Serebryansk forest.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 7 enemy attacks and are currently repelling 4 more.

The Russian occupiers are trying to attack Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamyanske, Spirne, and Vyimka in the Siversk direction . Two skirmishes continue here.

The enemy led an offensive near Horlivka and Toretsk in the Kramatorsk direction. Four Russian invader attacks have been repelled, and two are still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the Ukrainian military has already repelled 26 enemy attacks near Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Yevgenivka, Sokol, Novoselivka Persha and Yasnobrodivka.

Two more skirmishes are ongoing.