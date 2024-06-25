Ukrainian military solved munition shortage problem in Donetsk region

The Ukrainian military on the front lines in the Donetsk region no longer have problems with the lack of artillery and other ammunition.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian military solved the problem of ammunition shortage in the Donetsk region.
- Before that, they were forced to limit the use of artillery ammunition, but now they can fire without restrictions.
- The General Staff reported 75 hostile attacks by the Ukrainian military since the beginning of the day, in particular in the Pokrovsk region and Kharkiv region.
- Repelling enemy attacks continues in the directions of Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.
- Currently, the Ukrainian military continues to repulse the attacks of the Russian occupiers and demonstrate readiness to defend the territory.
The Ukrainian military got rid of the ammunition shortage in the Donetsk region
Reuters journalists talked to soldiers of one of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the front lines in the Donetsk region, according to whom they can now fire from the M-109 self-propelled guns if necessary, as they are no longer afraid of running out of 155-mm artillery ammunition.
According to the fighters, before that, they were forced to limit artillery ammunition, which endangered the cover of infantry units during their advance.
At the same time, 39-year-old Oleg, a machine gunner of the same unit, noted that the problem was not only ammunition.
What does AFU General Staff say about the situation at the front
According to the information of the General Staff, since the beginning of June 25, the Ukrainian military has engaged in battle with units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation 75 times.
The largest number of enemy attacks was recorded in the Pokrovsk region of Donetsk region.
In the Kharkiv region, the Ukrainian military has already repelled one enemy attack attempt. Three more are currently being shot.
In the direction of Kupiansk, Russian occupiers, with the support of aviation, tried to advance 6 times in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka and Pishchane.
Ukrainian military repelled 4 enemy attacks. Two are still ongoing.
Since the beginning of the day, 11 enemy attacks have been recorded in the direction of Lyman in the Donetsk region near the settlements of Kopanka, Grekivka, Makiivka, Nevske, and Serebryansk forest.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 7 enemy attacks and are currently repelling 4 more.
The Russian occupiers are trying to attack Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamyanske, Spirne, and Vyimka in the Siversk direction. Two skirmishes continue here.
The enemy led an offensive near Horlivka and Toretsk in the Kramatorsk direction. Four Russian invader attacks have been repelled, and two are still ongoing.
Since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the Ukrainian military has already repelled 26 enemy attacks near Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Yevgenivka, Sokol, Novoselivka Persha and Yasnobrodivka.
Two more skirmishes are ongoing.
The enemy also attacked 4 times near Kostyantynivka and Urozhaine.
In the Zaporizhzhia region, the Russians attacked our positions twice in Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka. Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attack, and another one is ongoing.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-