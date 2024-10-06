Russian soldiers started building tunnels in Vovchansk — what to prepare for

According to Volodymyr Degtyarev, a representative of the press service of the NGU "Chartiya" brigade, in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, Russian invaders increasingly began to use underground logistics routes to get to the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The Russians want to blow up the defense structures of the Armed Forces

What is important to understand is that the occupiers have been using similar tactics for over a year. For the first time, Ukrainian soldiers noticed her in the Avdiyiv direction.

Volodymyr Degtyarev says that the invaders are digging tunnels to provide logistics or to blow up Ukrainian defense structures.

According to him, such tactics apply more to battles in the city than in the forest belts. One cannot deny the fact that the soldiers of the Russian Federation really know how to dig, because from the offensive actions of our military, you can see how difficult it is for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to knock out the invaders from these tunnels.

Even our very active bombings from drones, night bombings, and artillery work do not always produce the effect we want, so we still have to knock them out of these holes with the help of people and infantrymen, Degtyarev emphasized.

What is known about the situation at the front on October 6

As of evening, the Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of the Ukrainian defenders.

Despite this, the Defense Forces of Ukraine manage to inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment.

The border settlements of the Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue to suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Areas of settlements Oleksandrivka and Maiske were affected by artillery fire and mortars.

In addition, it is emphasized that the soldiers of the Russian Federation carried out six airstrikes, using seven anti-aircraft missiles, in the areas of Andriivka, Obody, Katerynivka, Yastrubyne, Pavlivka.