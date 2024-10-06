Russian soldiers started building tunnels in Vovchansk — what to prepare for
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian soldiers started building tunnels in Vovchansk — what to prepare for

The Russians want to blow up the defense structures of the Armed Forces
Читати українською
Source:  Telethon "United News"

According to Volodymyr Degtyarev, a representative of the press service of the NGU "Chartiya" brigade, in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, Russian invaders increasingly began to use underground logistics routes to get to the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The soldiers of the Russian Federation are doing everything possible to get closer to the positions of the Ukrainian defenders.
  • Underground logistics routes have become a popular tactic of the Russian occupiers at the front.
  • The defense forces of Ukraine manage to inflict significant losses on the Russian troops.

The Russians want to blow up the defense structures of the Armed Forces

What is important to understand is that the occupiers have been using similar tactics for over a year. For the first time, Ukrainian soldiers noticed her in the Avdiyiv direction.

Volodymyr Degtyarev says that the invaders are digging tunnels to provide logistics or to blow up Ukrainian defense structures.

According to him, such tactics apply more to battles in the city than in the forest belts. One cannot deny the fact that the soldiers of the Russian Federation really know how to dig, because from the offensive actions of our military, you can see how difficult it is for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to knock out the invaders from these tunnels.

Even our very active bombings from drones, night bombings, and artillery work do not always produce the effect we want, so we still have to knock them out of these holes with the help of people and infantrymen, Degtyarev emphasized.

What is known about the situation at the front on October 6

As of evening, the Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of the Ukrainian defenders.

Despite this, the Defense Forces of Ukraine manage to inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment.

The border settlements of the Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue to suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Areas of settlements Oleksandrivka and Maiske were affected by artillery fire and mortars.

In addition, it is emphasized that the soldiers of the Russian Federation carried out six airstrikes, using seven anti-aircraft missiles, in the areas of Andriivka, Obody, Katerynivka, Yastrubyne, Pavlivka.

The Russian aggressors do not stop dropping air bombs on the Kursk region, so far it is known about 11 air strikes using 16 guided air bombs.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army launched a rocket attack on a part of Kramatorsk
State Emergency Service
The Russian army launched a rocket attack on a part of Kramatorsk
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU fighters destroyed the Russian complex "Osa" worth 10 million dollars — video
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU fighters destroyed the Russian complex "Osa" worth 10 million dollars — video
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
2 months of the Kursk operation. How Ukraine tricked Putin's team
Ukraine was forced to start the Kursk operation

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?