Russian soldiers started building tunnels in Vovchansk — what to prepare for

According to Volodymyr Degtyarev, a representative of the press service of the NGU "Chartiya" brigade, in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, Russian invaders increasingly began to use underground logistics routes to get to the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The soldiers of the Russian Federation are doing everything possible to get closer to the positions of the Ukrainian defenders.
- Underground logistics routes have become a popular tactic of the Russian occupiers at the front.
- The defense forces of Ukraine manage to inflict significant losses on the Russian troops.
The Russians want to blow up the defense structures of the Armed Forces
What is important to understand is that the occupiers have been using similar tactics for over a year. For the first time, Ukrainian soldiers noticed her in the Avdiyiv direction.
Volodymyr Degtyarev says that the invaders are digging tunnels to provide logistics or to blow up Ukrainian defense structures.
According to him, such tactics apply more to battles in the city than in the forest belts. One cannot deny the fact that the soldiers of the Russian Federation really know how to dig, because from the offensive actions of our military, you can see how difficult it is for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to knock out the invaders from these tunnels.
What is known about the situation at the front on October 6
As of evening, the Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of the Ukrainian defenders.
Despite this, the Defense Forces of Ukraine manage to inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment.
In addition, it is emphasized that the soldiers of the Russian Federation carried out six airstrikes, using seven anti-aircraft missiles, in the areas of Andriivka, Obody, Katerynivka, Yastrubyne, Pavlivka.
The Russian aggressors do not stop dropping air bombs on the Kursk region, so far it is known about 11 air strikes using 16 guided air bombs.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-