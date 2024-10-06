2 months of the Kursk operation. How Ukraine tricked Putin's team

Reserve colonel, ex-speaker of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Vladyslav Seleznyov draws attention to the fact that the Defense Forces of Ukraine have been controlling part of the Russian territory in the Kursk region for two months.
Points of attention
- The Kursk operation was a strategic breakthrough for Ukraine, showing that it is ready for risky actions.
- NATO calls the Kursk operation a powerful counteroffensive and a strategic dilemma for Russia.
- Ukrainian troops found the key to breaking the Russian defense.
Ukraine was forced to start the Kursk operation
According to the reserve colonel, the breakthrough of Ukrainian soldiers to Kurshchyna is a pre-emptive strike that Ukraine managed to strike, anticipating that the Russians, after re-invading the Kharkiv region in May 2024, will try to seize Sumy and Chernihiv.
Vladyslav Seleznyov also drew attention to the fact that the Kursk operation was a kind of information game, during which the Armed Forces were able to outwit Putin and the entire Russian command.
Ukrainian soldiers managed to redeploy significant forces and resources to the Sumy region under the pretext of strengthening defenses.
Moreover, the very fact that Ukrainian soldiers are still holding Russian territory reveals the total lies of Russian propaganda and officials.
Against this background, everyone understood that the Russian army had equipped powerful engineering fortifications on its land, but they did not work.
How NATO comments on the Kursk operation
The head of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, recently reacted to the development of events.
He drew attention to the fact that the Kursk operation is an excellent example of a powerful counteroffensive carried out by the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
As Bauer noted, if you look at the strategic level, Ukraine creates a strategic dilemma for Russia.
Kyiv showed that Putin cannot protect his country, and not only Russians saw it, but the whole world saw it.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-