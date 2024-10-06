2 months of the Kursk operation. How Ukraine tricked Putin's team

Reserve colonel, ex-speaker of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Vladyslav Seleznyov draws attention to the fact that the Defense Forces of Ukraine have been controlling part of the Russian territory in the Kursk region for two months.

Ukraine was forced to start the Kursk operation

According to the reserve colonel, the breakthrough of Ukrainian soldiers to Kurshchyna is a pre-emptive strike that Ukraine managed to strike, anticipating that the Russians, after re-invading the Kharkiv region in May 2024, will try to seize Sumy and Chernihiv.

Vladyslav Seleznyov also drew attention to the fact that the Kursk operation was a kind of information game, during which the Armed Forces were able to outwit Putin and the entire Russian command.

Ukrainian soldiers managed to redeploy significant forces and resources to the Sumy region under the pretext of strengthening defenses.

The General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces fell into a trap, losing vigilance and understanding of the situation, Seleznyov stressed. Share

Moreover, the very fact that Ukrainian soldiers are still holding Russian territory reveals the total lies of Russian propaganda and officials.

Against this background, everyone understood that the Russian army had equipped powerful engineering fortifications on its land, but they did not work.

The delusion of Russian officials about the allocation of colossal resources for border fortifications is refuted. But another option is also possible — the Ukrainian troops have found the key to breaching the defense, the reserve colonel notes. Share

How NATO comments on the Kursk operation

The head of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, recently reacted to the development of events.

He drew attention to the fact that the Kursk operation is an excellent example of a powerful counteroffensive carried out by the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

For the first time since 1941, a foreign state found itself on Russian soil! This is a strategic problem for Russia. And it also creates operational problems for Russia due to the logistics lines passing through Kursk, — stressed the top military NATO. Share

As Bauer noted, if you look at the strategic level, Ukraine creates a strategic dilemma for Russia.