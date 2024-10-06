The Russian army launched a rocket attack on a part of Kramatorsk

On October 6, Russian troops attacked Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. The fire department was hit.
- Russian troops hit a fire station in Kramatorsk with a rocket, but the personnel were not injured.
- Ukrainian air defenses shot down 56 "Shaheeds" and destroyed two missiles during the attack of the Russian Federation.
- Ukrainian troops repelled the Russian attack using aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups.
- Two missiles and 56 kamikaze drones were destroyed in battles in different regions of Ukraine.
- As of 09:00, it is known about the loss of the locations of 25 drones due to active countermeasures by means of electronic warfare.
What is known about Russia's shelling of Kramatorsk
As noted, in the morning of October 6, the Russian occupiers attacked the city of Kramatorsk.
The building of the state fire and rescue unit came under enemy fire.
The occupiers attacked Kramatorsk with an Kh-22 missile. The fire-rescue unit and industrial facilities were damaged. There were no casualties.
Air defense forces destroyed 56 "shaheeds" and two missiles during the Russian attack on Ukraine
According to the military, the Russians launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, one Iskander-K cruise missile, one Kh-59/69 guided air missile and 87 Shahed attack missiles from the Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk territories (RF ).
The Air Force of Ukraine, with the help of aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups, repelled the attack. As a result of the battle, two missiles and 56 kamikaze drones were destroyed in different regions.
In particular, in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions.
