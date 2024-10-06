The Russian army launched a rocket attack on a part of Kramatorsk

What is known about Russia's shelling of Kramatorsk

As noted, in the morning of October 6, the Russian occupiers attacked the city of Kramatorsk.

The building of the state fire and rescue unit came under enemy fire.

The blast wave damaged the glazing of the windows of the building and the gate of the garage. Fortunately, the staff was not injured, - added the State Emergency Service. Share

The occupiers attacked Kramatorsk with an Kh-22 missile. The fire-rescue unit and industrial facilities were damaged. There were no casualties.

Air defense forces destroyed 56 "shaheeds" and two missiles during the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, the Russians launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, one Iskander-K cruise missile, one Kh-59/69 guided air missile and 87 Shahed attack missiles from the Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk territories (RF ).

The Air Force of Ukraine, with the help of aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups, repelled the attack. As a result of the battle, two missiles and 56 kamikaze drones were destroyed in different regions.

In particular, in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions.