The Russian Air Force dropped 3 anti-aircraft missiles on Kramatorsk — there are dead and wounded

On September 25, Russian troops struck the center of the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region: two people were killed and 12 wounded. Three children are among the victims.

Russia bombed Kramatorsk

At least 1 person died and 15 were injured — these are the preliminary results of the attack on Kramatorsk as of 17:00. The Russians aimed at the city center, — said the head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin. Share

Kramatorsk after the Russian airstrike

According to him, as a result of the Russian attack, two multi-story buildings, shops and cars were damaged.

Authorities and all responsible services are working on the spot.

As of 17:30, it became known about 2 dead people in Kramatorsk.

This afternoon, the Russians dropped three guided aerial bombs on the city. 2 people died and at least 12 were injured. Among the injured are three children.

The investigation of the crime scene is ongoing.

The Russian army shelled Kramatorsk on September 23

The head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, initially reported one death and one wounded.

A 45-year-old woman died and her husband was injured in the shelling. Share

Later it became known that the number of injured people increased to three. Private houses were also damaged.

The number of injured increased to 3. 8 private houses were damaged.

All the consequences of the Russian shelling are being established.