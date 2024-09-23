The Russian army shelled Kramatorsk — there were dead and wounded

At noon on September 23, six explosions rang out in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. A woman was killed and three more people were injured as a result of shelling by the Russian army.

The Russian army shelled Kramatorsk on September 23

The head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, initially reported one death and one wounded.

A 45-year-old woman died as a result of the shelling, and her husband was injured.

Later it became known that the number of injured people increased to three. Private houses were also damaged.

The number of injured increased to 3. 8 private houses were damaged. Vadim Filashkin Head of Donetsk OVA

All the consequences of the Russian shelling are being established.

Filashkin once again called on civilians to evacuate Donetsk region.

The Russian Armed Forces attack the Donetsk region every day

On the night of September 23, the Russian army again attacked several settlements. A total of 14 shellings were recorded, not without injuries and deaths.

The occupying forces struck Novoukraintsia of the Ugledarska hromada. One person died as a result of the shelling, one house was damaged.

After the attack on Mirnograd, two victims are known.

The Russian army also shelled Kurakhove and Hirnyk, civilian infrastructure was damaged.

At night, the Russian Armed Forces shelled several settlements in the Kramatorsk district. Many damaged houses. No victims, but there are wounded in Mykolaivka, Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

In the Bakhmut district, the occupying forces fired at houses in the Siversk and Chasovoyarsk communities, without casualties or damage.