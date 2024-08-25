The Russian army shelled a hotel in Kramatorsk. Foreign journalists were injured
Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
The Russian military attacked Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, on August 25. Foreign journalists were injured as a result of the attack.

  • The Russian military fired at a hotel in Kramatorsk, wounding journalists from Ukraine, the USA and the UK.
  • The attack was probably carried out by an Iskander-M ballistic missile, which resulted in serious injuries to the journalists.
  • Ukrainian authorities and rescuers are working at the scene to help victims and clear debris.
  • The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemns the war crimes of the Russian Federation and calls for their punishment in accordance with international law.

What is known about Russia's shelling of Kramatorsk

As the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, reported, the hotel became the target of the enemy in the city. As of 8:00 a.m., it was known about two wounded people, one more person is under the rubble.

All three victims are journalists, citizens of Ukraine, the USA and Great Britain.

In addition to the hotel, a high-rise building nearby was also damaged.

Authorities, police and rescuers are working on the spot. Debris analysis and rescue operations are ongoing, added the head of the Donetsk Regional Government.

The prosecutor's office notes that Russian troops struck Kramatorsk, probably with an "Iskander-M" ballistic missile. The 38- and 40-year-old journalists of the foreign media were diagnosed with a landmine-explosive injury, a contusion of the brain, a broken leg, a contusion and cuts on the body.

Another of their colleagues is probably under the rubble.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to the attack on Kramatorsk

Last night, another terrible and deliberate Russian strike hit the residential quarters of Kramatorsk, injuring journalists of foreign media in the hotel, said the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhii Tykhiy.

The spokesman said that targeted strikes on the mass media have become a systematic tactic of Russia's war.

These barbaric war crimes must be condemned, prosecuted and punished, Tykhy emphasized.

