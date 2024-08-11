Russian troops attacked Kramatorsk. Four people were injured

The Russian army is shelling Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, for the second morning in a row. In particular, on August 11, four people were injured as a result of the attack.

What is known about Russia's shelling of Kramatorsk

As noted, Russia has again struck an infrastructure object.

Among the wounded, one person is in a serious condition — he is being operated on. Two more were lightly injured — they were provided with the necessary medical assistance, one more person does not require assistance.

Russia shelled Donetsk region on August 11

According to Vadym Filashkin, the head of Donetsk OVA, as a result of the Russian attack in the Kurakhovo Pokrovsky district, one person was injured and 8 buildings were damaged. Another 4 houses were damaged in Hannivka.

In Grodivka, 1 person died and 1 was injured, numerous houses were damaged. In the middle of the night, the Russians shelled Pokrovsk, Hryshyne and Rih — 2 infrastructure objects, an administrative building and an enterprise were damaged. An enterprise was damaged in Rivne, Myrnograd community.

In the Lyman community of the Kramatorsk district, 2 houses were damaged: in Torsky and Zarichny.

An infrastructure facility was damaged in Kramatorsk, 4 people were injured. In Kostyantynivka, 2 private houses and an outbuilding were damaged. A person died in the Walls.

2 houses were damaged in Siversk, Bakhmut district, and 1 more in Serebryants.