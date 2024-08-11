Russian troops attacked Kramatorsk. Four people were injured

The Russian army is shelling Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, for the second morning in a row. In particular, on August 11, four people were injured as a result of the attack.
Points of attention
- The Russian army continues to attack Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region, four people were injured.
- Among the consequences of the shelling of the Russian Federation in the Kurakhovo Pokrovsky district are victims and damage to many buildings.
- During the day, the Russians shelled populated areas of Donetsk region 30 times, which led to the evacuation of more than 1,100 people, including children.
What is known about Russia's shelling of Kramatorsk
As noted, Russia has again struck an infrastructure object.
Among the wounded, one person is in a serious condition — he is being operated on. Two more were lightly injured — they were provided with the necessary medical assistance, one more person does not require assistance.
Russia shelled Donetsk region on August 11
According to Vadym Filashkin, the head of Donetsk OVA, as a result of the Russian attack in the Kurakhovo Pokrovsky district, one person was injured and 8 buildings were damaged. Another 4 houses were damaged in Hannivka.
In Grodivka, 1 person died and 1 was injured, numerous houses were damaged. In the middle of the night, the Russians shelled Pokrovsk, Hryshyne and Rih — 2 infrastructure objects, an administrative building and an enterprise were damaged. An enterprise was damaged in Rivne, Myrnograd community.
In the Lyman community of the Kramatorsk district, 2 houses were damaged: in Torsky and Zarichny.
An infrastructure facility was damaged in Kramatorsk, 4 people were injured. In Kostyantynivka, 2 private houses and an outbuilding were damaged. A person died in the Walls.
2 houses were damaged in Siversk, Bakhmut district, and 1 more in Serebryants.
In total, the Russians shelled populated areas of Donetsk region 30 times in one day. 1,177 people, including 419 children, were evacuated from the front line.
