The Russian army shelled Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region. Two people died

On August 8, the Russian military shelled Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region. There are casualties as a result of the attack.

As the head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, reported, 2 people were killed as a result of the shelling of Kostyantynivka.

The occupiers of the Russian Federation targeted the private sector. According to preliminary information, the enemy used artillery.

On June 27, Russian terrorists hit the city of Selidove with a guided aerial bomb (KAB). As a result of the impact, six people were injured, including children.

According to preliminary information, the enemy dropped "FAB-500" on the settlement. The projectile hit the house of an apartment building. As a result of the shelling, six people were injured:

two children, 11 and 17 years old;

four adults aged 63 to 67.

High-rise and private homes, cars and administrative buildings were also damaged.

Russian soldiers also shelled two villages in Donetsk region on August 7. As a result of the attack by the Russian army, four civilians were killed, and another civilian was injured.

Shelling led to the death of a 65-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man in Antonivka, Marinsk community. Also, two people died in Mykhailivka, Novogrodivsk community — a 55-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman.