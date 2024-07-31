The Russian Federation attacked Donetsk region with various types of weapons. One person died, 5 were injured

On July 31, Russian troops attacked three districts of Donetsk region with artillery, aircraft and drones. As a result of the attack, a 61-year-old man died, and 5 people were injured.
Points of attention
- The Russian occupiers attacked the regions of Donetsk region with artillery, aviation and drones, which resulted in the death of one person and wounding of five others.
- On July 31, the Ukrainian air defense successfully repelled the attack, shooting down all 89 Shahed-type attack UAVs and an Kh-59 guided air missile.
- This attack is considered one of the most massive attacks by enemy drones that were repelled by the Ukrainian army.
What is known about Russia's shelling of Donetsk region
It is noted that the Russian occupiers shelled the village of Severnye in the Bakhmut district with artillery.
As a result of being hit on one of the streets, two residents - a 58-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman - received leg injuries. They were taken to a medical facility.
Also, the Novogrodov community came under fire from Russian troops. There, a 61-year-old tractor driver was injured after being hit by an enemy drone.
He died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.
At 12:35, the occupiers dropped an aerial bomb on the private sector of Hannivka settlement of Pokrovsky district.
Russia massively attacked Ukraine on July 31
As the commander of the Air Force Mykola Oleschuk reported, the enemy attacked with a Kh-59 guided air missile from the occupied Kherson region and 89 strike UAVs of the "Shahed" type from the Yeisk, Seshcha, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk regions.
Ukrainian air defense successfully repelled the attack: of all 89 Shahed-131/136 drones detected by the Air Force's radar units, all 89 were shot down.
The Kh-59 guided air missile, which the enemy was using to attack the Mykolaiv region, was also shot down.
