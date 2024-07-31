The Russian Federation attacked Donetsk region with various types of weapons. One person died, 5 were injured

On July 31, Russian troops attacked three districts of Donetsk region with artillery, aircraft and drones. As a result of the attack, a 61-year-old man died, and 5 people were injured.

What is known about Russia's shelling of Donetsk region

It is noted that the Russian occupiers shelled the village of Severnye in the Bakhmut district with artillery.

As a result of being hit on one of the streets, two residents - a 58-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman - received leg injuries. They were taken to a medical facility.

Also, the Novogrodov community came under fire from Russian troops. There, a 61-year-old tractor driver was injured after being hit by an enemy drone.

He died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

At 12:35, the occupiers dropped an aerial bomb on the private sector of Hannivka settlement of Pokrovsky district.

Previously, the occupiers used "KAB-250" from UMPK. Two minor girls aged 3 and 15 were injured. A 38-year-old resident was also injured. The victims were diagnosed with an open craniocerebral injury, head, chest and back wounds. They are taken care of, the youngest child is in serious condition. Share

Russia massively attacked Ukraine on July 31

As the commander of the Air Force Mykola Oleschuk reported, the enemy attacked with a Kh-59 guided air missile from the occupied Kherson region and 89 strike UAVs of the "Shahed" type from the Yeisk, Seshcha, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk regions.

Ukrainian air defense successfully repelled the attack: of all 89 Shahed-131/136 drones detected by the Air Force's radar units, all 89 were shot down.

The Kh-59 guided air missile, which the enemy was using to attack the Mykolaiv region, was also shot down.