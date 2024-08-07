The army of the Russian Federation shelled two villages in Donetsk region — there are casualties
The army of the Russian Federation shelled two villages in Donetsk region — there are casualties

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Donetsk Region
On the morning of August 7, Russian soldiers shelled two villages in Donetsk region. As a result of the attack by the Russian army, four civilians were killed, and another civilian was injured.

The Russian army killed four Donetsk residents

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin.

4 people died and 1 was injured as a result of shelling in Donetsk region.

In particular, he noted that the vicinity of Maryinka is constantly under enemy shelling, and this morning one of these shells led to the death of a 65-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man in Antonivka, Maryinka community.

One more man in the village is injured — he is being treated at the nearest hospital.

Vadim Filashkin

Vadim Filashkin

Head of Donetsk OVA

Also, two people died in Mykhailivka, Novogrodivsk community — a 55-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman, Filashkin informed.

The Russians hit the Donetsk region with a KAB

On the morning of June 27, Russian terrorists hit the city of Selidove with a guided aerial bomb (ABM). As a result of the impact, six people were injured, including children.

According to preliminary information, the enemy dropped "FAB-500" on the settlement. The projectile hit the house of an apartment building. As a result of the shelling, six people were injured:

  • two children, 11 and 17 years old;

  • four adults aged 63 to 67.

High-rise and private homes, cars and administrative buildings were also damaged.

