The commanders of the Russian army threw their soldiers to their deaths during the battles at the plant in Vovchansk

The leaders of the occupiers during the battles for the Vovchan Aggregate Plant threw their soldiers to their deaths. They realized the hopelessness of the situation, but still forced the invaders to resist.

The State Government revealed new details of the operation to release the Vovchan Aggregate Plant

As Andrii Chernyak, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, said, the preparation of the operation to liberate the aggregate plant in Vovchansk lasted several weeks.

According to Chernyak, the successful cleaning of the plant's buildings is important for the further actions of the State Security and Defense Forces.

This was necessary in order to simplify the logistics as much as possible, the provision of our forces that are in this region. In the future, this will enable the Defense Forces of Ukraine to conduct counteroffensive actions and drive the enemy out of Ukrainian land, the scout explained.

Chernyak added that the Russians suffered serious losses during the fighting, as the leaders of the occupiers actually condemned the soldiers to death.

In fact, terrible, wild, strange things happened there from the Russian commanders to their subordinates. It is about deliberate murders, it is about terror. This is another example when a Russian soldier does not have any rights and is not considered a human being at all, said the representative of the GUR.

What is known about the GUR operation to release the Vovchan aggregate plant

On September 24, at 2:40 p.m., the commander of the GUR special unit Timur reported to the head of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyryl Budanov about the successful completion of the operation.

What is important to understand is that it was successfully implemented by the special groups of HUR: "Stugna", "Paragon", RDK, "Yunger", BDK, "Terror".

GUR units have already carried out a systematic sweep of the plant's buildings, constantly engaging in contact battles with the Russian invaders in densely built-up conditions.

There were also cases when Ukrainian special forces engaged in hand-to-hand combat with the enemy.

What is important to understand is that the Russian army turned the aggregate plant into its propaganda "fortress", deploying the most motivated and professional units in its defense, among which there were even fighters of the 45th SpP brigade of the airborne troops (Kubinka, Moscow).

The enemy used a significant amount of artillery, kamikaze attack drones, anti-aircraft missiles and heavy Solntsepok flamethrower systems against the Ukrainian forces.