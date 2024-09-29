The leaders of the occupiers during the battles for the Vovchan Aggregate Plant threw their soldiers to their deaths. They realized the hopelessness of the situation, but still forced the invaders to resist.
Points of attention
- Russian commanders threw their soldiers to their deaths during the battles for the Vovchan Aggregate Plant.
- The operation to liberate the plant is important for further actions of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine.
- Ukrainian special forces managed to successfully complete the operation, opposing motivated Russian troops.
- The combat operation testifies to the merciless treatment of Russian leaders with their military and the aggressive policy of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine.
The State Government revealed new details of the operation to release the Vovchan Aggregate Plant
As Andrii Chernyak, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, said, the preparation of the operation to liberate the aggregate plant in Vovchansk lasted several weeks.
According to Chernyak, the successful cleaning of the plant's buildings is important for the further actions of the State Security and Defense Forces.
Chernyak added that the Russians suffered serious losses during the fighting, as the leaders of the occupiers actually condemned the soldiers to death.
What is known about the GUR operation to release the Vovchan aggregate plant
On September 24, at 2:40 p.m., the commander of the GUR special unit Timur reported to the head of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyryl Budanov about the successful completion of the operation.
What is important to understand is that it was successfully implemented by the special groups of HUR: "Stugna", "Paragon", RDK, "Yunger", BDK, "Terror".
GUR units have already carried out a systematic sweep of the plant's buildings, constantly engaging in contact battles with the Russian invaders in densely built-up conditions.
There were also cases when Ukrainian special forces engaged in hand-to-hand combat with the enemy.
What is important to understand is that the Russian army turned the aggregate plant into its propaganda "fortress", deploying the most motivated and professional units in its defense, among which there were even fighters of the 45th SpP brigade of the airborne troops (Kubinka, Moscow).
The enemy used a significant amount of artillery, kamikaze attack drones, anti-aircraft missiles and heavy Solntsepok flamethrower systems against the Ukrainian forces.
