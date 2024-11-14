General Staff: 88 combat clashes have taken place between the AFU and the Russian Army

Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. 11/14/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces,

Today, the communities of Novenke, Novodmytrivka, Bunyakyne settlements of the Sumy region suffered from the fire of enemy artillery and mortars; Logs of Chernihiv region.

In the Kharkiv direction, one skirmish took place near the settlement of Hlyboke.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers attacked the Defense Forces ten times in the districts of Golubivka, Petropavlivka, Pischany, Hlushkivka, Zeleny Gay, Zagryzovy, Kruglyakivka, Pershotravnevy, and Lozova.

In the Lymansky direction, the invading army carried out seven attacks on Ukrainian positions in the vicinity of Katerynivka, Druzhelyubivka, Nevske, Terny and Torske settlements during the day. In the area of the Serebryan Forest, the enemy launched airstrikes with unguided missiles.

The occupiers are trying to look for weak points in our defense near Verkhnyokamyanskyi in the Siverskyi direction. Two engagements ended without success for the enemy.

The settlement of Chasiv Yar in the Kramatorsk direction was hit by a single guided bomb.

In the Toretsk direction, our defenders repelled four enemy assaults in the area of the settlements of Dilyivka, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russian invaders made 14 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Promin, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Pushkine, Zhovte and Pustinka settlements. The defense forces restrained the onslaught and repelled eight enemy attacks, six clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy army attacked 25 times in the direction of the settlements of Berestka, Sontsivka, Illinka, Novoselidivka, Zorya, Dalne, and Kostyantynivka. Eighteen attempts by the occupiers to advance have already been repulsed. In addition, the enemy dropped four guided aerial bombs on the settlements of Romanivka and Dachne.

In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy tried eight times to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of Trudove, Yantarne, Rivnopil, Novodarivka settlements, and also dropped 15 guided aerial bombs on Temyrivka, Suhi Yala, Velika Novosilka, and Shevchenko.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Gulyaipil direction.

In the Orihiv direction, the occupying forces twice stormed the positions of the Defense Forces near Novodanilivka.