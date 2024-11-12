The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,900 Russian invaders, 23 tanks and 81 self-propelled guns

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 712,610 soldiers.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces are actively resisting the Russian invaders, having destroyed more than 1,900 enemy soldiers and a significant amount of equipment.
- During the day, 187 combat clashes were recorded at the front, where the Ukrainian military successfully repelled numerous attacks.
- The effectiveness of the defense forces is confirmed by numerous victories over the enemy in various directions, including Kharkiv, Kupian and Kramators.
- The occupiers suffered significant losses in equipment and personnel during the attempt to advance to the Ukrainian front.
- The defense forces react quickly and effectively repulse the offensive actions of Russian terrorists, remaining at a high level of combat readiness.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,950 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9,276 (+23) units,
armored combat vehicles — 18,847 (+81) units,
artillery systems — 20,352 (+38) units,
RSZV — 1,249 (+4) units,
air defense equipment — 996 (+0) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 18,737 (+61) units,
cruise missiles — 2,636 (+0) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 28,870 (+68) units,
special equipment — 3,626 (+6) units.
What is the situation at the front?
As the General Staff notes, 187 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.
In the Kharkiv direction, Russian terrorists stormed the positions of Ukrainian units in the Vovchansk district eight times without success. The settlement of Kozacha Lopan was hit by an airstrike, on which the enemy dropped two guided bombs.
In the Kupyan direction, there were three attacks by invaders during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Kindrashyvka, Novoplatonivka, and Kolisnikivka.
Actively using aviation in the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked three times in the areas of Chasovoy Yar. They had no success.
Over the past day, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders in the Toretsk and Shcherbinivka areas four times in the Toretsk direction.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 57 attacks. The occupiers most actively tried to advance near Illinka, Novoselidivka, Vozdvizhenka, Voznesenka, Novodmytrivka, Maksimilianivka, Dalniy, Antonivka, Katerynivka, Kreminnaya Balka, Sontsivka, Zora, and Kurakhovo.
In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy carried out 14 assaults on our positions in the districts of Trudovoy, Makarivka, Novodarivka and Rivnopoly. Actively engaged bomber and assault aircraft for strikes on the direction.
