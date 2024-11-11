The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,700 invaders of the Russian Federation, 40 BBM and 34 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 710,660 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,770 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 9,253 (+4) units,

armored combat vehicles — 18,766 (+40) units,

artillery systems — 20,314 (+34) units,

RSZV — 1,245 (+0) units,

air defense equipment — 996 (+0) units,

aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

helicopters — 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 18,676 (+57) units,

cruise missiles — 2,636 (+2) units,

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 28,802 (+119) units,

special equipment — 3,620 (+16) units.

Photo — www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 160 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.

There were three attacks by the occupiers in the Kupyan direction during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Kindrasivka, Zagryzovy and Zeleny Gay.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked six times. He tried to advance near the settlements of Grekivka, Terny, Torske and Serebryanka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, three clashes were recorded in the areas of Stupochky and Chasovoy Yar.

In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy launched 16 attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbinivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 35 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Myrolyubivka, Promeny, Hryhorivka, Selidovoy, Lysivka, Sukhoi Yar and Petrivka. Share