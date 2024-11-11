The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,700 invaders of the Russian Federation, 40 BBM and 34 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 710,660 soldiers.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,700 invaders and 40 pieces of ammunition as part of operations in eastern Ukraine.
- At the front, 160 combat clashes were recorded, where Ukrainian troops repelled the attacks of the occupiers.
- During the day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 48 attacks on the positions of our troops in the Kurakhiv direction.
- Unlike the occupiers, the Ukrainian military actively acts to protect the territory and the civilian population.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,770 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9,253 (+4) units,
armored combat vehicles — 18,766 (+40) units,
artillery systems — 20,314 (+34) units,
RSZV — 1,245 (+0) units,
air defense equipment — 996 (+0) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 18,676 (+57) units,
cruise missiles — 2,636 (+2) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 28,802 (+119) units,
special equipment — 3,620 (+16) units.
What is the situation at the front?
As the General Staff notes, 160 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.
There were three attacks by the occupiers in the Kupyan direction during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Kindrasivka, Zagryzovy and Zeleny Gay.
In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked six times. He tried to advance near the settlements of Grekivka, Terny, Torske and Serebryanka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, three clashes were recorded in the areas of Stupochky and Chasovoy Yar.
In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy launched 16 attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbinivka.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 48 attacks on the positions of our troops near Illinka, Vozdvizhenka, Novoselidivka, Novodmytrivka, Sontsivka, Maksimilianivka, Antonivka, Dalnye, and Katerynivka. The occupiers most actively tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Antonivka and Illinka.
In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy carried out 13 assaults on our positions in the areas of Trudovoy, Konstantinopolsky, Uspenivka, and Makarivka. Actively used attack and bomber aircraft for strikes on the direction.
