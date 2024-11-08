In October, the Russian army increased the use of chemical munitions against the AFU

In October, 323 cases of the use of special ammunition with dangerous chemical substances by the Russian Armed Forces against the Defense Forces of Ukraine were recorded.

Russia is more actively using chemical attacks against the armed forces at the front

This was reported by the Communications Department of the Support Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition to conventional means of fire damage, the enemy uses munitions equipped with dangerous chemicals, such as K-51 and RG-VO, which are means of fighting riots and are prohibited for use as means of warfare. There is also a significant proportion of ammunition containing dangerous chemical compounds of an unknown type. In October 2024, the units of radiation, chemical, biological intelligence of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded 323 such cases.

It is noted that since the beginning of the large-scale invasion, radiation, chemical, and biological intelligence units have been directly recording cases of the use of dangerous chemicals on the battlefield.

Chemical attacks of the Russian army against the armed forces in October

Since February 2023, the use of dangerous chemical substances by the troops of the Russian Federation has become systemic. According to the press service, 4,613 uses of ammunition equipped with dangerous chemical substances by the enemy were recorded.

With this, the Russian Federation grossly violates the rules of warfare, ignores the norms and obligations of the Convention on the prohibition of the development, production, stockpiling and use of chemical weapons and on their destruction.

In September, 250 cases of the use of special munitions equipped with dangerous chemical substances by the Russian Armed Forces against the Defense Forces of Ukraine were recorded.

Britain introduced sanctions against the Russian Armed Forces for the use of chemical weapons in the war

As noted by the British government, Russian forces have admitted to using chloropicrin, a toxic substance first used during the First World War, which is a violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention and international law.

British Foreign Minister David Lammy emphasized that London will not be inactive in response to such violations and will continue to apply sanctions against the Putin regime. According to him, Russia uses inhumane methods, and Britain will not allow it to avoid responsibility. Share

Defense Secretary John Healy emphasized that Great Britain will continue to support Ukraine and punish violations of international law, promising annual aid to Ukraine in the amount of 3 billion pounds.