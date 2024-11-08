In October, the Russian army increased the use of chemical munitions against the AFU

In October, 323 cases of the use of special ammunition with dangerous chemical substances by the Russian Armed Forces against the Defense Forces of Ukraine were recorded.
- The Russian Armed Forces recorded 323 cases of using dangerous chemical substances against the Defense Forces of Ukraine in October 2024.
- Since the large-scale invasion, Russia has been employing dangerous chemicals as a tactic in the war with Ukraine, in violation of international agreements.
- British government imposed sanctions against the Russian Armed Forces for violating the Chemical Weapons Convention by using toxic substances, emphasizing the need to hold Russia accountable.
- Russia's systematic use of chemical attacks in warfare confirms its disregard for international norms and obligations, posing a serious threat to the affected regions.
- The Support Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the increased cases of chemical attacks by the Russian Federation, including the use of prohibited chemical substances in warfare.
Russia is more actively using chemical attacks against the armed forces at the front
This was reported by the Communications Department of the Support Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
It is noted that since the beginning of the large-scale invasion, radiation, chemical, and biological intelligence units have been directly recording cases of the use of dangerous chemicals on the battlefield.
Since February 2023, the use of dangerous chemical substances by the troops of the Russian Federation has become systemic. According to the press service, 4,613 uses of ammunition equipped with dangerous chemical substances by the enemy were recorded.
With this, the Russian Federation grossly violates the rules of warfare, ignores the norms and obligations of the Convention on the prohibition of the development, production, stockpiling and use of chemical weapons and on their destruction.
In September, 250 cases of the use of special munitions equipped with dangerous chemical substances by the Russian Armed Forces against the Defense Forces of Ukraine were recorded.
Britain introduced sanctions against the Russian Armed Forces for the use of chemical weapons in the war
As noted by the British government, Russian forces have admitted to using chloropicrin, a toxic substance first used during the First World War, which is a violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention and international law.
Defense Secretary John Healy emphasized that Great Britain will continue to support Ukraine and punish violations of international law, promising annual aid to Ukraine in the amount of 3 billion pounds.
