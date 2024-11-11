General Staff: there have been 125 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. 11/11/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

During the day, the enemy fired artillery at the settlements of Ryasne, Basivka, Novodmytrivka, Pokrovka, Pavlivka, Oleksandria, Kamianetska Sloboda, Bilovody, Myropyllya, Dmytrivka of the Sumy region; Tymofiivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried once during the day to advance to our positions in the Kindrasivka area, the attack was successfully repulsed, the situation is under control.

In the Lyman direction, seven combat clashes took place near Grekivka, Nevsky, Terni and Serebryanka. Until now, one skirmish is ongoing in this direction.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out one offensive action in the area of the village of Vyimka, in addition, it carried out airstrikes with six guided aerial bombs in the areas of Zakitny and Siversk.

The enemy struck with the involvement of bombing and assault aircraft in the Kramatorsk direction in the areas of the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Novomarkove and Kramatorsk, in addition, in the area of Chasovoy Yar, our defenders repelled one attack by the occupiers.

In the Toretsk direction, the invaders attacked four times in the Toretsk and Shcherbinivka districts. All attacks were successfully repelled by our defenders. The enemy dropped 13 anti-aircraft missiles on the settlements of Toretsk, Katerynivka, Petrivka, and Kostyantynivka, and also struck nine unguided aerial missiles at the settlement of Druzhba.

High activity of the enemy is currently maintained in the Pokrovsky direction. Clashes of varying intensity started fourteen times today. Currently, the battle is ongoing in the Selidovoy region. 13 attacks were repelled near Myrolyubivka, Promeny, Hryhorivka, and Lysivka.

A difficult situation remains in the Kurakhiv direction. Eight assaults were repulsed near Illinka, Novoselidivka, Vozdvizhenka, Voznesenka, Novodmytrivka, Maksimilyanivka, Dalnyi, Antonivka, Katerynivka, and Kurakhovo, and our defenders are steadily fighting another thirteen battles.

In the Vremivsk direction, the aggressor attacked 11 times near Trudovoy, Makarivka, Novodarivka, Rivnopol and Zeleny Pol.

The enemy did not conduct active operations in the Gulyaipil and Prydniprovsky directions .