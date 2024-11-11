The Armed Forces predicted a new Russian offensive at the front. Where exactly?

Russian troops may soon launch ground assaults in the south of the Zaporizhzhia region. This can happen within a few days.

Russia is planning an offensive in the south of the Zaporizhzhia region

This was stated by the spokesman of the Defense Forces of the South, Vladyslav Voloshyn.

According to Voloshyn, the attacks could create a new pressure point for the Ukrainian military, which is already lagging behind in the east. Although it is currently unclear whether this will be one large-scale offensive by the Russians or separate assaults.

The assaults could begin in the near future, we are not even talking about weeks, we expect it to happen any day now. Vladyslav Voloshyn Spokesman of the Defense Forces of the South

He added that the Russian troops in this area greatly outnumber the Ukrainian defenders.

The situation at the front in the Zaporizhzhia region

In October, information appeared in the media that Russian troops may be planning a large-scale offensive with the aim of establishing control over Zaporizhzhia.

Recently, information appeared on the Internet about the Russian troops taking control of Levadne village in the Zaporizhzhia region. The Armed Forces confirmed the advance of the enemy in that direction.

In addition, the military warned about the threat on the southern front. The occupiers can launch offensive actions within the boundaries of the Zaporizhzhia region.