The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,600 Russian soldiers, 19 tanks and 64 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 716,070 soldiers.
- The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation successfully eliminate the soldiers of the Russian Federation and their equipment, destroying more than 1,600 enemies.
- During the day, 161 combat clashes were recorded on different front lines in Ukraine.
- The Ukrainian military repelled 40 enemy attacks in the Pokrovsky direction.
- On the front in the Kramatorsk direction, one skirmish took place in the Stupochky area.
- Further containment of enemy attacks and protection of Ukrainian territories on various front lines is expected.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,690 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9,319 (+19) units,
armored combat vehicles — 18,947 (+51) units,
artillery systems — 20,472 (+64) units,
RSZV — 1,252 (+3) units,
air defense equipment — 997 (+1) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 18,852 (+54) units,
cruise missiles — 2,640 (+4) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 29,090 (+124) units,
special equipment — 3,629 (+0) units.
What is the situation at the front
As noted by the General Staff, 161 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.
The number of combat clashes per day in the Kupyansk direction reached 12. The defense forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Lozova, Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, Kolisnikivka, Zagryzovo, Kruglyakivka, and Pershotravnevo.
In the Lyman direction, our troops stopped eight enemy attacks. The invaders concentrated their main efforts in the areas of Cherneshchyna, Zarichny, Novoyehorivka and Terni settlements.
In the Kramatorsk direction, one skirmish took place in the Stupochky area.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy tried to advance seven times in the Toretsk and Nelipivka areas.
Defense forces continue to restrain the enemy in the Kurakhiv direction. In the areas of the settlements of Berestka, Illinka, Novoselidivka, Sontsivka, Kreminnaya Balka, Voznesenka, Novodmytrivka, Maksimilyanivka, Dalnye, Antonivka, and Katerynivka, the occupiers tried to break through Ukrainian defense lines 45 times. Ten enemy attacks were stopped by our defenders in the areas of settlements of Rivnopil, Novopil, Trudove, Kostiantynopolske and Makarivka in the Vremivsk direction.
