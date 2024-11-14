The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,600 Russian soldiers, 19 tanks and 64 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 716,070 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,690 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 9,319 (+19) units,

armored combat vehicles — 18,947 (+51) units,

artillery systems — 20,472 (+64) units,

RSZV — 1,252 (+3) units,

air defense equipment — 997 (+1) units,

aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

helicopters — 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 18,852 (+54) units,

cruise missiles — 2,640 (+4) units,

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 29,090 (+124) units,

special equipment — 3,629 (+0) units.

Photo — www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front

As noted by the General Staff, 161 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

The number of combat clashes per day in the Kupyansk direction reached 12. The defense forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Lozova, Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, Kolisnikivka, Zagryzovo, Kruglyakivka, and Pershotravnevo.

In the Lyman direction, our troops stopped eight enemy attacks. The invaders concentrated their main efforts in the areas of Cherneshchyna, Zarichny, Novoyehorivka and Terni settlements.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one skirmish took place in the Stupochky area.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy tried to advance seven times in the Toretsk and Nelipivka areas.

40 attacks, this number in the past day were repelled by our defenders in the Pokrovsky direction. The enemy tried to advance in the vicinity of Sukha Balka, Promeny, Lysivka, Krutoy Yar, Hrygorivka, Dachenskyi, Myrolyubivka, Petrivka, Novooleksiivka, Pustinka.