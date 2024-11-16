The Armed Forces of the of Ukraine eliminated 1,650 Russian soldiers and dozens of units of enemy equipment
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Armed Forces of the of Ukraine
According to the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the past day, the Ukrainian military eliminated another 1,650 soldiers of the occupation army of the Russian Federation at the front and almost 30 enemy artillery systems.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian military eliminated 1,650 Russian soldiers and almost 30 enemy artillery systems, showcasing their defense capability
  • Significant losses in manpower and equipment reported for the Russian invaders across different regions
  • Multiple unsuccessful attack attempts by Russian occupiers in various directions repelled by Ukrainian defenders
  • Destruction of enemy tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, UAVs, vehicles, and special equipment weakening the enemy's offensive potential
  • Effective combat operations by Ukrainian defense forces resulting in notable losses for the Russian invaders

What is happening at the front

It is noted that in the Kharkiv region, the Russian occupiers unsuccessfully tried to attack 9 times in the areas of the settlements of Visoka Yaruga and Vovchansk.

In the direction of Kupyansk, 17 attacks by Russian invaders near Kolisnikivka, Kopany and Nadia were repelled.

The enemy launched 16 unsuccessful attacks in the direction of Lyman in Donetsk region . The occupiers tried to break through the defense of the Armed Forces near Novoyehorivka, Makiivka, Terni and Torskyi.

In the direction of Siversk, 2 skirmishes took place near Verkhnokamyanskyi and Vyimka.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, one enemy attack was recorded in the direction of White Mountain.

In the direction of Toretsk, war criminals from the Russian army, supported by aviation, made 9 unsuccessful attack attempts near Toretsk, Dilyivka and Shcherbinivka.

In the direction of Pokrovsk, the Ukrainian military repelled 38 attempts of offensives and assaults by the Kremlin invaders in the areas of Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Petrivka and Pustinka settlements.

In the direction of Kurakhovo, the Russian occupiers conducted 35 unsuccessful attacks in the areas of Berestki, Novoselidivka, Voznesenka, Novodmytrivka, Maksimilianivka, Dalnyi and Antonivka.

The enemy carried out seven assaults on our positions in the districts of Trudovoy, Rivnopol and Novodarivka.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the occupiers of the Russian Federation conducted one unsuccessful attack in the direction of Novoandriivka.

On the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region, units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation unsuccessfully tried to dislodge the Ukrainian military from their positions five times.

The operation is ongoing in the Kursk region. Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders repelled 30 enemy attacks in the direction. Enemy aviation continues to attack its territory with guided aerial bombs. Currently, 15 airstrikes using 19 air defense systems are known. Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops and actively undermine the offensive potential of the enemy in the rear, — the General Staff notes.

What is known about current and total enemy losses

Over the past day, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, in addition, an unmanned aerial vehicle ground station and a communication tower of the invaders were hit, the General Staff said in a summary.

In general, the Russian invaders lost 1,650 people in the past day. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed eight tanks, 26 armored combat vehicles, 28 artillery systems, 28 operational-tactical UAVs, 69 vehicles and six units of special equipment of the occupiers.

