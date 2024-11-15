The Russian Federation dropped more than 3,500 aerial bombs on its territory during the Kursk operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  OK "North"

The Kursk operation of the Armed Forces has been going on for 100 days. During this time, the Russian army carried out 11,578 shelling of its own territory.

  • The Russian army carried out 11,578 airstrikes on its territory and dropped more than 3,500 aerial bombs during the Kursk operation of the armed forces.
  • Ukrainian defenders in the Kursk direction eliminated dozens of units of Russian armored vehicles and hundreds of occupiers.
  • The armed forces of Ukraine contain and eliminate the elite units of the Russian army in enemy territory, using effective military strategies.
  • As of today, the Russian army has become more active in the Kursk direction, bringing in convoys of equipment and landing forces for an assault. Ukrainian troops are successfully resisting the aggressor.

Russia regularly bombards the Kursk region

According to the military, Russian troops are destroying their settlements and inflicting losses on their own population by dropping 3,243 guided aerial bombs and 356 unguided aerial missiles on their territory.

In addition, during these hundred days, the Russian army used 2,462 explosive devices dropped from drones and used 2,175 FPV drones to attack its targets.

For their part, Ukrainian defenders in the Kursk direction destroyed dozens of units of Russian armored vehicles and eliminated hundreds of occupiers.

The elite troops of the Russian Federation are stuck in Kurshchyna

Anastasia Blyshchyk, the press officer of the 47th separate mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, draws attention to the fact that Ukrainian soldiers are currently restraining and actively eliminating elite units of the Russian army on enemy territory.

First of all, we are talking about the 155th Marine Brigade, the 810th Marine Brigade and the 56th Assault Regiment of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

What is important to understand is that the defenders had already fought with the specified occupiers earlier — during the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Melitopol direction.

That is, the Russians have attracted elite units here, and that's a good thing. If we were not here now and did not start operations specifically in Kurshchyna, then these elite troops would have continued operations in the Pokrovsky direction (Donbas), in the Kurakhiv direction (Donbas), or went on the offensive in the Zaporozhye direction, Blyshchyk said.

According to the press officer, as of today, the Russian army has become more active in the Kursk direction, because if before that they carried out only infantry assault operations, now they have attracted convoys of equipment that are going to assault with landing forces.

"Currently, we are destroying them perfectly. Now they say that there is a big offensive. We must understand that in any of the areas of the front, wherever we are, when the Russians launch a big offensive, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are on the defensive, and this is a great opportunity eliminate as many Russians as possible, — adds Anastasia Blyshchyk.

