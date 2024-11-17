The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,600 Russian soldiers, 12 tanks and 36 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 720,880 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,640 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

tanks — 9,350 (+12) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 19,021 (+27) units;

artillery systems — 20,556 (+36) units;

RSZV — 1252 units;

air defense equipment — 999 units;

aircraft — 369 units;

helicopters — 329 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 18,974 (+60) units;

cruise missiles — 2,641 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 29,321 (+85) units;

special equipment — 3653 (+2) units.

Photo — www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front?

As noted by the General Staff, 133 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.

There were ten attacks by the occupiers in the Kupyansk direction during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Pischany, Kolisnykyvka, Kruglyakivka, and Zagryzovy. The enemy actively used aviation in the direction.

The enemy attacked ten times in the Lyman direction. Tried to wedge into our defenses near Grekivka, Makiivka, Cherneshchyna, Tverdokhlibovo and Terni.

In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy launched seven attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbinivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 32 offensive actions of the aggressor in the direction of Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Promin, Krutyy Yar, Petrivka, Novooleksiivka and Pustinka settlements. Most of the enemy's attacks were directed at the Beam. Share