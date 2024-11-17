The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,600 Russian soldiers, 12 tanks and 36 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 720,880 soldiers.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to successfully eliminate the soldiers of the Russian Federation, destroying more than 1,600 invaders, 12 tanks and 36 artillery systems.
- The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already more than 720,880 soldiers.
- 133 combat clashes were recorded at the front during the past day, where Ukrainian troops successfully repelled numerous attacks by the invaders in various directions.
- The enemy actively uses aviation and carries out attacks in Kupyansk, Lymansk, Toretsk, Pokrovsky, Kurakhivsk and other directions.
- The Ukrainian army successfully repels attacks and maintains control over strategically important points on the front, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,640 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:
tanks — 9,350 (+12) units;
armored fighting vehicles — 19,021 (+27) units;
artillery systems — 20,556 (+36) units;
RSZV — 1252 units;
air defense equipment — 999 units;
aircraft — 369 units;
helicopters — 329 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 18,974 (+60) units;
cruise missiles — 2,641 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 29,321 (+85) units;
special equipment — 3653 (+2) units.
What is the situation at the front?
As noted by the General Staff, 133 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.
There were ten attacks by the occupiers in the Kupyansk direction during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Pischany, Kolisnykyvka, Kruglyakivka, and Zagryzovy. The enemy actively used aviation in the direction.
The enemy attacked ten times in the Lyman direction. Tried to wedge into our defenses near Grekivka, Makiivka, Cherneshchyna, Tverdokhlibovo and Terni.
In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy launched seven attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbinivka.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 25 attacks. The occupiers most actively tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Nova Illinka, Berestki, Novoselidivka, Voznesenka, Sontsivka, Novodmytrivka, Zorya, Kurakhove, Dalnye, Katerynivka, and Antonivka.
In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy carried out 14 assaults on our positions in the areas of Romanivka, Suhy Yali, Novodarivka, Trudovoy, Yantarny, and Rivnopoly.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-