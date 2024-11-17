The Armed Forces destroyed almost 12,000 occupiers of the Russian Federation and 101 enemy tanks in a week

The Ukrainian military eliminated a new batch of Russian invaders within a week. In particular from November 10 to 17, the Armed Forces destroyed 11,990 soldiers.
What are the losses of the Russian army in a week
As the commander of the Ground Forces Oleksandr Pavlyuk reported, during the week from November 10 to 17, the enemy's losses amounted to about 11,990 personnel and 1,731 units of weapons and military equipment.
In addition, the Armed Forces managed to destroy:
101 tanks;
295 combat armored vehicles;
276 artillery systems;
7 RSZV;
3 air defense installations;
638 units of auto equipment;
49 units of special equipment.
In addition, the Ukrainian military destroyed 7 enemy missiles and 355 UAVs.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,640 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:
tanks — 9,350 (+12) units;
armored fighting vehicles — 19,021 (+27) units;
artillery systems — 20,556 (+36) units;
RSZV — 1252 units;
air defense equipment — 999 units;
aircraft — 369 units;
helicopters — 329 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 18,974 (+60) units;
cruise missiles — 2,641 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines - 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 29,321 (+85) units;
special equipment — 3653 (+2) units.
