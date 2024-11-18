The Armed Forces used 3 million artillery shells at the front in 2023

In 2023, Ukrainian troops at the front used 3 million shells. Half of them are of 155 mm caliber.

Half of the shells used by the Armed Forces at the front are Soviet-type

Colonel Serhiy Musienko, deputy commander of the missile forces and artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this.

According to him, the estimated need for artillery ammunition, which the Armed Forces have, comes from the situation at the front and the planned tasks.

This is a significant amount — so much has never been given to us. Let's put it this way: we get half as much artillery ammunition due to various factors. That is why we see such a situation today in certain areas of the front in conditions of a shortage of a certain nomenclature of artillery ammunition. Serhiy Musienko Deputy Commander of Missile Forces and Artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel

He said that the Soviet caliber — 152 mm — is currently being superseded.

However, first of all, there is still production of these ammunitions in the world. And there are quite modern artillery systems that are currently in use in our troops of this caliber, and they are supplied with 152 mm shots. These are the Czech DANA-M2 self-propelled guns and the "Soviet" howitzer "Msta-B". Share

According to him, at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the Armed Forces of Ukraine used 152 mm and 122 mm guns at the front. And starting from the middle of 2022, 155 mm and 105 mm howitzers, which were transferred by partners, began to appear in the Ukrainian troops.

For example, we first started using 155 mm M777A2 howitzers in the Izyum direction (it was the 67th separate gun division of the 406th separate artillery brigade). And in the future, already during counteroffensive actions in the Kharkiv direction, there were several units armed with 155 mm guns.

He added that in 2022, the Defense Forces used about 1.5 million artillery munitions — ranging from 120 mm mines to rockets to MLRS. Half of them are of 152 mm and 122 mm caliber. A third were 155 mm shots.

Already in 2023, we have spent more than 3 million shells. Of these, 1.6-1.7 million were 155 mm ammunition. That is, half of the ammunition we used is 155 mm.

According to him, by 2024 the ratio of 152 mm and 155 mm is 1 to 10, respectively.

At the same time, there are 105-mm guns with the "NATO" caliber, which have also proven themselves very well. In the future, the 155 mm caliber will replace the 152 mm guns, but at the moment we cannot do this quickly. Share

He specified that currently the Armed Forces of Ukraine mostly use 155-mm projectiles.

Next is 122 mm, the next is 105 mm, and much further — 152 mm.

Art shells

What exactly has the USA already handed over to Ukraine

Since April 2024, the United States has been actively fulfilling its obligations to supply Ukraine with military aid. According to the Pentagon, the United States has already transferred a significant part of the promised weapons, including ammunition, air defense equipment and fire support.

As Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said at the briefing, the following have already been delivered to Ukraine:

83% of ammunition: 155 mm artillery shells, missiles for HIMARS (GMLRS), and ammunition for Patriot and NASAMS.

67% of air defense equipment : among them missiles for the Stinger and HAWK systems.

60% of firearms : in particular, small-diameter bombs and 105 mm ammunition.