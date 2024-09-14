The military-industrial complex of Ukraine is capable of producing its own 155 mm artillery shells and is already doing so, said the former head of the Ministry of Strategy and Industry Oleksandr Kamyshin.

Ukraine produces 155 mm artillery shells

The production of own ammunition was planned for a long time, and it was one of the most important goals of the domestic military industry.

I can't say much, but we started our own production of 155 mm artillery shells. Oleksandr Kamyshin Former head of the Ministry of Strategy and Industry of Ukraine

Previously, Ukraine did not produce projectiles of this caliber. Therefore, it is a great success for the domestic military industry, which is still suffering from insufficient funding.

Ukraine has the opportunity to increase the production of weapons, but it lacks money. Partners can help with this.

Kamyshin said that during his tenure as the head of the Ministry of Strategy and Industry, the production of defense equipment doubled. By the end of the year, it will be possible to talk about a threefold increase.

Domestic drones hit objects at a distance of 1,800 km

UAV production is well established in Ukraine. Among them are effective "bombers" that can attack targets at long distances.

The head of the Ukrainian SSR, Kyrylo Budanov, recently confirmed that Ukraine produces drones with a maximum flight range of up to 1,800 km.

All drones that fly on the territory of Russia are of domestic production. They have already proven their effectiveness by attacking military facilities and oil depots that feed the Kremlin's war machine.