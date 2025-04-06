Macron and Starmer announced significant progress on the issue of protecting Ukraine

British leader Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed progress in the work of the "coalition of the determined" on the deployment of a military contingent in Ukraine during a conversation on Saturday, April 5.

What is known about the negotiations between Starmer and Macron?

According to the press service of the UK government, during a telephone conversation, the leaders of the countries discussed the tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump.

Against this backdrop, they concluded that "a trade war is in no one's interests."

In addition, it is indicated that Starmer and Macron expressed their concerns about the impact on the global economy and security, especially in Southeast Asia.

Following discussions between military planners in Ukraine this week, they (Starmer and Macron. — Ed.) discussed the significant progress made in creating the Coalition of the Determined, — said an official statement from the UK government. Share

As previously mentioned, on April 4, the Chiefs of General Staff of the French and British armies visited Kyiv, where they met with the top leadership of Ukraine.