General Staff: there have been 87 skirmishes between the AFU and the Russian Army

The defense forces of Ukraine are holding back the offensive of the Russian occupiers. At this time, the number of combat clashes has increased to 87. The hottest is now in the Kurakhiv and Pokrovsky directions.
Points of attention
- The defense forces of Ukraine are holding back the offensive of the Russian occupiers in 87 skirmishes across different areas of the Ukrainian front.
- Ukrainian soldiers demonstrate high readiness and efficiency in repelling enemy attacks, supported by aviation and steady defense.
- The Defense Forces of Ukraine have inflicted heavy losses on the Russian army, with 1,560 Russian invaders eliminated and significant equipment destroyed.
- Updates from various directions including Kurakhiv, Pokrovsky, Kharkiv, Lyman, Toretsk, and more highlight the ongoing challenges and successes of the Ukrainian military.
- The General Staff provides operational information on the Russian invasion, detailing enemy attempts to storm Ukrainian positions and the resilience of the defense forces.
Actual situation at the front on November 18
Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. on November 18, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
Today, the communities of settlements of the Sumy region, such as Novenke and Pavlivka, were affected by the fire of enemy artillery and mortars. In addition, the Russians carried out airstrikes with anti-aircraft missiles in the Basivka area.
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy made three attempts to storm the positions of our units in the Vovchansk area. He carried out airstrikes on Kozachya Lopan, dropping five anti-aircraft missiles.
In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers attacked the Defense Forces seven times in the districts of Krugliakivka and Lozovoy. Two clashes are still ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers steadfastly hold the defense and inflict losses on the enemy.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched two attacks on Ukrainian positions near Novolyubivka and Bilogorivka during the day. One battle has ended, another is ongoing.
In the Toretsk direction , with the support of aviation, the enemy tried to penetrate our defenses in the Toretsk area. Kostyantynivka was attacked by the KAB.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russian invaders, with the support of aviation, made 17 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Myrolyubivka, Promeny, Lysivka, Petrivka, Pustinka, and Novooleksiivka. The defense forces restrained the onslaught and repulsed ten enemy attacks, seven skirmishes are still ongoing.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy army attacked 23 times near the settlements of Berestki, Sontsivka, Voznesenka, Dalnye, Elizavetivka, Katerynivka, and Antonivka. Six attempts by the occupiers to advance have already been repulsed. The enemy bombarded Romanivka and Dachne with anti-aircraft guns.
In the Vremivsk direction, 12 enemy attacks took place near Trudovoy, Rozdolny, Makarivka, Rivnopol and Novodarivka. Seven skirmishes are ongoing.
Six times the enemy unsuccessfully attacked our defenders in the Dnieper direction.
The operation is ongoing in the Kursk region. Since the beginning of the day, Russian planes have carried out 15 strikes (21 KAB) on their own territory. Ukrainian soldiers repelled ten enemy attacks today, the fighting continues.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,560 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9,365 (+15) units,
armored combat vehicles — 19,059 (+38) units,
artillery systems — 20,586 (+30) units,
RSZV — 1,252 (+0) units,
air defense equipment — 999 (+0) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 19,073 (+99) units,
cruise missiles — 2753 (+112) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 29,428 (+107) units,
special equipment — 3,655 (+2) units.
