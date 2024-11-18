General Staff: there have been 87 skirmishes between the AFU and the Russian Army

Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. on November 18, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Today, the communities of settlements of the Sumy region, such as Novenke and Pavlivka, were affected by the fire of enemy artillery and mortars. In addition, the Russians carried out airstrikes with anti-aircraft missiles in the Basivka area.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy made three attempts to storm the positions of our units in the Vovchansk area. He carried out airstrikes on Kozachya Lopan, dropping five anti-aircraft missiles.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers attacked the Defense Forces seven times in the districts of Krugliakivka and Lozovoy. Two clashes are still ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers steadfastly hold the defense and inflict losses on the enemy.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched two attacks on Ukrainian positions near Novolyubivka and Bilogorivka during the day. One battle has ended, another is ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction , with the support of aviation, the enemy tried to penetrate our defenses in the Toretsk area. Kostyantynivka was attacked by the KAB.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russian invaders, with the support of aviation, made 17 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Myrolyubivka, Promeny, Lysivka, Petrivka, Pustinka, and Novooleksiivka. The defense forces restrained the onslaught and repulsed ten enemy attacks, seven skirmishes are still ongoing.