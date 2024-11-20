The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,600 invaders of the Russian Federation, 27 BBM and 49 artillery systems per day

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 725,740 soldiers.
Points of attention
- The armed forces of Ukraine destroyed more than 1,600 Russian invaders and 27 armored fighting vehicles in the last day.
- The activity of the occupiers, who are trying to wedge themselves into the Ukrainian defense, using aviation and artillery, is recorded in various directions of hostilities.
- During the past day, 139 combat clashes were registered, in particular in the Kharkiv, Kupyan, Lyman and other directions.
- The Defense Forces of Ukraine actively repulsed the enemy's assaults and successfully held defensive positions in various areas of the front.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,690 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9,390 (+8) units,
armored combat vehicles — 19,119 (+27) units,
artillery systems — 20,681 (+49) units,
RSZV — 1,252 (+0) units,
air defense equipment — 1,001 (+2) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 19,202 (+91) units,
cruise missiles — 2,756 (+2) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 29,648 (+100) units,
special equipment — 3,674 (+2) units.
What is the situation at the front?
As the General Staff notes, 139 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried five times to penetrate the defense of our defenders near Vovchansk.
Eleven attacks by the occupiers took place in the Kupyansk direction during the day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Kindrashyvka, Lozova, Petropavlivka, Zagryzovo, Pershotravnevo, and Kruglyakivka. The enemy actively used aviation in this direction.
The enemy attacked 14 times in the Lyman direction. Tried to penetrate our defense near Grekivka, Novoehorivka, Hryhorivka, Torske and Terna.
Actively using bomber aircraft in the direction of Toretsk, the enemy carried out eight attacks near Toretsk, Druzhba and Shcherbinivka.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 23 attacks. The occupiers most actively tried to advance in the areas of Novoselidivka, Sontsivka, Berestki, Kurakhovoy, Dalnyi, Elizavetivka, and Antonivka.
In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out 15 assaults on our positions near Kostyantynopolskyi, Trudovyi, Suhy Yalyi, Rozdolnyi and Novodarivka.
