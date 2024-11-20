General Staff: there were 15 skirmishes between the AFU and the Russian Army in the Pokrovsky direction

Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. 20/11/2024 regarding the Russian invasion provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces,

The occupiers do not stop using artillery on the territory of Chernihiv and Sumy regions. Areas of Yablunivka, Sydorivka, Oleksandria, Velyka Pisarivka, and Volfine settlements of the Sumy region came under enemy fire; Lemishchyne, Kharkiv region; Leonivka, Chernihiv region.

According to currently available information, Russia carried out 9 airstrikes on the territory of the Kursk region, using 15 anti-aircraft missiles.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy actively used bomber aircraft, in the area of the village of Chervone, they dropped four anti-aircraft missiles.

On the Lymansky direction, the enemy is attacking in the areas of Cherneshchyna, Zarychny, and Terni. Since the beginning of the day, there have already been 6 clashes in this direction, one of which is still ongoing.

Five assault actions of the invaders were stopped by our soldiers near Zagryzovy, Kucherivka, Kruglyakivka and Zeleny Gayu in the Kupyansk direction.

Today, in the Kharkiv direction, our troops repelled two Russian attacks in the Vovchansk and Staritsa areas.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, unsuccessfully attacked the positions of our troops four times in the area of the Toretsk settlement. The enemy also dropped two aerial bombs in the Kostyantynivka area.

Today, in the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 15 times in the areas of Myrolyubivka, Promin, Krutiy Yar, Krasniy Yar, Lyskivka, Yuryivka, Zhovte, Petrivka, Dachenske, Hryhorivka and Pushkine settlements.

In the Kurakhiv direction, our defenders repelled 12 skirmishes in the areas of Berestki, Zorya, Sontsivka, Maksimilianivka, Katerynivka, Elizavetivka and Antonivka settlements. Nine enemy assaults have already been repulsed by our defenders, three more clashes are ongoing.

In the Vremivsk direction, 20 enemy assaults were stopped near Trudovoy, Kostyantynopolsky, Rozdolny, Velika Novosilka, and Novodarivka, and four more assaults are still ongoing.