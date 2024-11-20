General Staff: there were 15 skirmishes between the AFU and the Russian Army in the Pokrovsky direction

Since the beginning of the day on November 20, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line has increased to 88. The occupiers are particularly active in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions.
Points of attention
- Artillery exchanges and military clashes between the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and Ukrainian troops have intensified in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions.
- Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled multiple Russian attacks, leading to significant losses in equipment and troops for the Russian army.
- Detailed reports from the General Staff highlight the destruction of a substantial number of Russian military assets, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, and aircraft.
- The operational information provided sheds light on specific areas targeted by the occupiers, such as Chernihiv and Sumy regions, along with ongoing clashes in various directions.
- The updates include insights on the heroic defense efforts of Ukrainian soldiers, who have effectively repelled enemy assaults and maintained strategic positions in multiple directions.
Actual situation at the front on November 20
Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. 20/11/2024 regarding the Russian invasion provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces,
The occupiers do not stop using artillery on the territory of Chernihiv and Sumy regions. Areas of Yablunivka, Sydorivka, Oleksandria, Velyka Pisarivka, and Volfine settlements of the Sumy region came under enemy fire; Lemishchyne, Kharkiv region; Leonivka, Chernihiv region.
According to currently available information, Russia carried out 9 airstrikes on the territory of the Kursk region, using 15 anti-aircraft missiles.
Today, in the Kharkiv direction, our troops repelled two Russian attacks in the Vovchansk and Staritsa areas.
Five assault actions of the invaders were stopped by our soldiers near Zagryzovy, Kucherivka, Kruglyakivka and Zeleny Gayu in the Kupyansk direction.
On the Lymansky direction, the enemy is attacking in the areas of Cherneshchyna, Zarychny, and Terni. Since the beginning of the day, there have already been 6 clashes in this direction, one of which is still ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy actively used bomber aircraft, in the area of the village of Chervone, they dropped four anti-aircraft missiles.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, unsuccessfully attacked the positions of our troops four times in the area of the Toretsk settlement. The enemy also dropped two aerial bombs in the Kostyantynivka area.
Today, in the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 15 times in the areas of Myrolyubivka, Promin, Krutiy Yar, Krasniy Yar, Lyskivka, Yuryivka, Zhovte, Petrivka, Dachenske, Hryhorivka and Pushkine settlements.
In the Kurakhiv direction, our defenders repelled 12 skirmishes in the areas of Berestki, Zorya, Sontsivka, Maksimilianivka, Katerynivka, Elizavetivka and Antonivka settlements. Nine enemy assaults have already been repulsed by our defenders, three more clashes are ongoing.
In the Vremivsk direction, 20 enemy assaults were stopped near Trudovoy, Kostyantynopolsky, Rozdolny, Velika Novosilka, and Novodarivka, and four more assaults are still ongoing.
In the Dnieper direction, our soldiers repulsed the attacks of the Russian invaders on the positions of the Ukrainian army three times.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,690 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9,390 (+8) units,
armored combat vehicles — 19,119 (+27) units,
artillery systems — 20,681 (+49) units,
RSZV — 1,252 (+0) units,
air defense equipment — 1,001 (+2) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 19,202 (+91) units,
cruise missiles — 2,756 (+2) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 29,648 (+100) units,
special equipment — 3,674 (+2) units.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-