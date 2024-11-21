General Staff: there have been 114 clashes between the AFU and the Russian Army

The defense forces of Ukraine are holding back the offensive of the Russian occupiers. Terrorists continue to destroy Ukrainian cities and villages with rocket, air and artillery strikes. By this time, the number of combat clashes had increased to 114.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces have engaged in 114 clashes with the Russian Army, displaying strong resistance and patriotism in protecting their country.
- Updates from the General Staff highlight ongoing battles in multiple directions, showcasing the successful repulsion of enemy attempts and destruction of Russian equipment and personnel.
- Operational information provided includes details on the defense forces' defense strategies, repelling enemy attacks, and maintaining control over the situation at the front lines.
- Losses suffered by the Russian army include significant numbers in terms of personnel and equipment, indicating the fierce defense put up by the Ukrainian forces.
- The defense forces of Ukraine remain mobile and determined in thwarting enemy advances, demonstrating high combat readiness and resilience in the face of foreign threats.
Current situation at the front on November 21
Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. 21/11/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units in the Vovchansk district six times, the fighting continues.
In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers attacked the Defense Forces 12 times in the areas of Petropavlivka, Kolisnikivka, Zagryzovo, and Lozova. Five skirmishes are ongoing.
In the Lymansky direction, during the day, the invading army also carried out twelve attacks on the positions of Ukrainians near Tverdokhlibovo, Novoyehorivka, Grekivka, Terni, Torsky, and in the Serebryansky forest. Ten battles have ended, two more are in progress. Ukrainian soldiers steadfastly hold the defense and inflict losses on the enemy.
Enemy aircraft attacked Kuzminivka with anti-aircraft missiles in the Siverskyi direction .
In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked twice near Chasovoy Yar and Stupochky, and the battle is currently ongoing.
In the Toretsk direction, the aggressor tried four times to penetrate our defenses in the areas of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka settlements. The enemy actively uses aviation. He struck Toretsk, Kalynovy, Ivanopilly and Kostyantynivka with KABs.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russian invaders made 30 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Myrolyubivka, Promeny, Lysivka, Petrivka, Chumatsky, and Pustinka. The defense forces restrained the onslaught and repelled 22 enemy attacks, eight clashes are still ongoing.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy army carried out 21 attacks near Berestki, Sontsivka, Zora, Kurakhovo, Dalny, Katerynivka, and Antonivka. Nine attempts by the occupiers to advance have already been repulsed. Fighting continues. The enemy dropped seven aerial bombs on Andriivka.
Seven enemy attacks took place in the direction of Vremivsk in the direction of Trudovoy, Konstantinopolsky, Rozlyv, Suhy Yali and near Novodarivka. Three fights are still going on. Ulakli and Velyka Novosilka were hit by enemy bombs.
In the Orihiv direction, the occupation forces once stormed the positions of the Defense Forces near Pyatikhatok.
An enemy attack continues in the Dnieper direction .
The operation continues in the Kursk region. Since the beginning of the day, Russian aircraft have struck 15 strikes with 22 anti-aircraft missiles on their own territory. Ukrainian soldiers repelled 11 attempts by the invaders to break through our defenses, the fighting continues.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,510 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9,398 (+8) units,
armored combat vehicles — 19,143 (+24) units,
artillery systems — 20,731 (+50) units,
RSZV — 1,253 (+1) units,
air defense equipment — 1,003 (+2) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 19,259 (+57) units,
cruise missiles — 2,756 (+0) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 29,745 (+97) units,
of special equipment — 3,674 (+0) units.
