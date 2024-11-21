General Staff: there have been 114 clashes between the AFU and the Russian Army

Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. 21/11/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

In the Lymansky direction, during the day, the invading army also carried out twelve attacks on the positions of Ukrainians near Tverdokhlibovo, Novoyehorivka, Grekivka, Terni, Torsky, and in the Serebryansky forest. Ten battles have ended, two more are in progress. Ukrainian soldiers steadfastly hold the defense and inflict losses on the enemy.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers attacked the Defense Forces 12 times in the areas of Petropavlivka, Kolisnikivka, Zagryzovo, and Lozova. Five skirmishes are ongoing.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units in the Vovchansk district six times, the fighting continues.

In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked twice near Chasovoy Yar and Stupochky, and the battle is currently ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the aggressor tried four times to penetrate our defenses in the areas of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka settlements. The enemy actively uses aviation. He struck Toretsk, Kalynovy, Ivanopilly and Kostyantynivka with KABs.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russian invaders made 30 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Myrolyubivka, Promeny, Lysivka, Petrivka, Chumatsky, and Pustinka. The defense forces restrained the onslaught and repelled 22 enemy attacks, eight clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy army carried out 21 attacks near Berestki, Sontsivka, Zora, Kurakhovo, Dalny, Katerynivka, and Antonivka. Nine attempts by the occupiers to advance have already been repulsed. Fighting continues. The enemy dropped seven aerial bombs on Andriivka.

Seven enemy attacks took place in the direction of Vremivsk in the direction of Trudovoy, Konstantinopolsky, Rozlyv, Suhy Yali and near Novodarivka. Three fights are still going on. Ulakli and Velyka Novosilka were hit by enemy bombs.

In the Orihiv direction, the occupation forces once stormed the positions of the Defense Forces near Pyatikhatok.

An enemy attack continues in the Dnieper direction .