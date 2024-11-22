According to the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the day, the Ukrainian military eliminated another 1,500 war criminals from the occupying army of the Russian Federation and repelled 190 enemy attacks at the front.

What is happening at the front

In particular, in the Kharkiv Region, the Russian occupiers conducted 10 unsuccessful attack attempts in the Starytsia, Vovchansk, and Hlyboky areas.

In the direction of Kupyansk, 18 clashes were recorded in Petropavlivka, Kolisnikivka, Zagryzovo and Lozova districts. All enemy attacks were repulsed.

In the direction of Lyman in Donetsk region, the Ukrainian military stopped 16 attacks by Russian invaders in the areas of Tverdokhlibovo, Novoyehorivka, Grekivka, Terni, Torsky and Serebryansky forestry.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, 3 attempted attacks by Russian occupiers near Chasovoy Yar and Stupochy were repelled.

5 times the enemy unsuccessfully tried to advance in the area of Toretsk and Shcherbinivka.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 48 attacks by war criminals from the occupying army of the Russian Federation in the direction of Pokrovsk. The enemy tried to advance near the settlements of Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Petrivka, Chumatske and Pustinka.

31 times the Russian occupiers unsuccessfully tried to attack in the direction of Kurakhovo, near Berestki, Sontsivka, Zora, Kurakhovo, Dalny, Katerynivka and Antonivka.

14 enemy attacks were repulsed in the direction of Trudovoy, Kostiantynopolskyi, Rozlyv, Suhy Yali and near Novodarivka.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the occupiers made one unsuccessful attempt to advance in the area of Pyatikhatok.

5 enemy attacks were repulsed on the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region .

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue the operation in the Kursk direction, where the enemy launched 15 airstrikes over the past day, using 22 guided air bombs, and our defense forces also repelled 29 attacks by the invaders, the General Staff added.

What is known about the current and total losses of the occupiers from the Russian army

According to the General Staff, since the beginning of the war, the occupying army of the Russian Federation has already lost 728,300 soldiers.

personnel — about 728,300 (+1,050) people were eliminated;

tanks — 9 thousand 399 (+1) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 19 thousand 156 (+13) units;

artillery systems — 20,736 (+5) units;

RSZV — 1 thousand 254 (+1) units;

air defense equipment — 1 thousand 4 (+1) units;

aircraft — 369 units;

helicopters — 329 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 19,260 (+1) units;

cruise missiles — 2,764 (+8) units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 29 thousand 777 (+32) units;

special equipment — 3 thousand 675 (+1) units.

Missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces delivered one blow to an important enemy target last day.