Ukrainian defenders hit the command post of the Russians in the area of the village of Maryino, Kursk region. On November 20, the media wrote that the object could be attacked with Storm Shadow missiles.

Forces of unmanned systems corrected the attack of the AFU on the command post in Kurshchyna

This is reported by the Forces of Unmanned Systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Telegram.

Operators of the Unmanned Systems Forces successfully performed an operation to correct and record the results of fire damage to the enemy's command post in the area of Maryino, Kursk region.

They added that the task was completed by the Harpoon crew of the 413th separate battalion of the Raid unmanned systems in cooperation with the unmanned forces unit of the 78th separate airborne assault regiment "Bumblebee".

At the same time, in the comments under the post on Facebook 413, a separate battalion of unmanned systems "Raid" hinted that the attack was carried out by British cruise missiles for the first time in history.

The first strike of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation with Storm Shadow missiles against the Russian Federation

On November 20, Bloomberg wrote that Ukraine attacked Russian territory with Storm Shadow missiles for the first time. At the same time, Russian propagandists published a video of the arrivals in the village of Maryino on Telegram.

Defense Express later reported that the target of the Ukrainian attack could be the object of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the Baryatinsky estate.

According to the publication, there is an underground command post of the occupiers on the territory of the estate. The command of the Russian army in the Kursk region and even North Korean generals could be there.