Ukrainian defenders hit the command post of the Russians in the area of the village of Maryino, Kursk region. On November 20, the media wrote that the object could be attacked with Storm Shadow missiles.
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully targeted the command post of Russian troops in the Kursk region, using Storm Shadow cruise missiles for the first time.
- This operation showcased the high level of training and efficiency of the Ukrainian military, as confirmed by the successful adjustment and recording of fire damage results by the Forces of Unmanned Systems.
- The attack may have been aimed at a possible hidden command post of Vladimir Putin at the Baryatinsky estate, indicating the strategic significance and precision of the mission.
- Reports suggest that the Russian army command post in the Kursk region, possibly housing North Korean generals as well, was the target of the attack.
- The use of British cruise missiles in this historical first strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces against the Russian Federation highlights the escalating tensions between the two countries.
Forces of unmanned systems corrected the attack of the AFU on the command post in Kurshchyna
This is reported by the Forces of Unmanned Systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Telegram.
They added that the task was completed by the Harpoon crew of the 413th separate battalion of the Raid unmanned systems in cooperation with the unmanned forces unit of the 78th separate airborne assault regiment "Bumblebee".
At the same time, in the comments under the post on Facebook 413, a separate battalion of unmanned systems "Raid" hinted that the attack was carried out by British cruise missiles for the first time in history.
The first strike of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation with Storm Shadow missiles against the Russian Federation
On November 20, Bloomberg wrote that Ukraine attacked Russian territory with Storm Shadow missiles for the first time. At the same time, Russian propagandists published a video of the arrivals in the village of Maryino on Telegram.
According to the publication, there is an underground command post of the occupiers on the territory of the estate. The command of the Russian army in the Kursk region and even North Korean generals could be there.
