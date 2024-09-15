Five former British ministers called for unlocking Storm Shadow for attacks on the Russian Federation
Source:  The Sunday Times

Five former British defense ministers and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on the Prime Minister of Great Britain, Keir Starmer, to allow Ukraine to use long-range Storm Shadow missiles to attack Russia.

  • Five ex-ministers of Britain and Boris Johnson call to allow the use of Storm Shadow missiles for attacks on the Russian Federation.
  • President Biden rejected the idea of NATO entering a war with Moscow over Ukraine's use of Storm Shadow missiles.
  • The decision on the use of missiles has not yet been made, but a possible development is expected at the meeting of the UN General Assembly.

Why should Britain allow the Armed Forces to hit the Russian Federation with Storm Shadow missiles

Several British politicians, including Grant Shepps, Ben Wallace, Gavin Williamson, Penny Mordaunt, Liam Fox and Boris Johnson, have warned Keir Starmer against further delays, saying it could embolden Vladimir Putin.

Wallace stressed that British inaction would be tantamount to "appeasement" of the Kremlin, while Williamson described it as "dereliction of duty". Boris Johnson added: "There is no reason to delay."

Starmer arrived in Washington on September 13 for talks with President Biden to discuss President Zelenskyi's request for the use of British missiles.

British journalists reported that the 90-minute talks at the White House were "very open" about the options being considered.

However, Biden's team made it clear that they want to wait until Zelensky presents his "victory plan."

What became known about the talks between Biden and Starmer

According to British officials who spoke to reporters on the condition of anonymity, the deployment of the missiles should be part of a broader plan.

What is important to understand is that the plan of the US and Britain is to end the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine as quickly as possible.

US President Joe Biden, during a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, rejected the idea that Ukraine's use of Western-made Storm Shadow missiles to strike targets in Russia is tantamount to NATO entering a war with Moscow, the publication writes.

The British leader, responding to the new threats of the Russian dictator Putin, emphasized that "the Russian Federation started this conflict, and the Russian Federation can stop this conflict right now.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer continues to assure that the final decision on the use of Storm Shadow missiles deep into the territory of the Russian Federation has not yet been made.

Despite this, he also made it clear that further development is possible in this matter.

According to the British leader, new decisions can be expected during the session of the UN General Assembly at the end of this month.

