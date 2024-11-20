Putin's facility in Kurshchyna. Analysts assumed the target of Storm Shadow's attack on the Russia

The target could be an object with an underground command post of the Russian Federation, military experts Defense Express believe.

Ukraine probably used long-range Storm Shadow missiles on Russian territory for the first time. Leading Western media reported on this on November 20.

Ukraine could hit Storm Shadow on Putin's facility

As the publication notes, if Ukraine really used Storm Shadow on the territory of Russia, it hit more than just an object. After all, in the Kursk region there may be an object with the command of a group of the Russian army together with North Korean generals.

In particular, a video from the settlement of Maryine appeared on the network. A series of sounds similar to explosions can be heard on it.

It is interesting that the video was shot not far from the historic building of the Baryatynski estate. Currently, this facility is a sanatorium that is subordinate to the Office of the President of the Russian Federation.

Footage of a missile strike recorded in the Kursk Region, presumably Storm Shadow missiles in action. pic.twitter.com/pP4T4QP8ql — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 20, 2024

According to unconfirmed information, the affected object is in the eastern part of the sanatorium, and there is information that there is a military object of the "communication node" type.

Defense Express notes that it may not be an ordinary communications facility, but a deep-seated command post. Taking into account all the details, it is likely that it was used by the command of a group of Russian troops in the Kursk region. In addition to them, North Korean generals could also be there.

According to Defense Express, the command's presence in this location could have made it a Storm Shadow target. After all, they are designed to hit targets of this category, because their 450-kg warhead was specially created to hit protected objects.

Storm Shadow

Storm Shadow for Ukraine: where was the first blow to the Russian Federation

The Defense Forces of Ukraine used British Storm Shadow cruise missiles for the first time against military facilities on the territory of Russia.

Bloomberg writes about this with reference to an anonymous Western official,

The agency does not specify when and where exactly Ukraine hit the targets with the help of Storm Shadow, but earlier on November 20, Russian sources wrote about the use of these missiles in the Kursk region. Share

The Guardian portal also reports on the strike by British missiles, which refers to the analysis of photo fragments of missiles from Kurshchyna.

The British Prime Minister's office said they do not comment on reports of possible use of Storm Shadow against targets on Russian territory.

The media previously reported that Britain had privately approved permission to strike Ukraine with delivered cruise missiles at Russian targets in response to Russia's deployment of North Korean troops.

Previously, the US also allowed strikes with its long-range ATACMS missiles against Russia, although they do not announce this publicly.

Britain transferred Storm Shadow long-range missiles to Ukraine last year. These missiles, with a range of up to 300 km, were adapted for use on modernized Ukrainian Su-24M aircraft. At the same time, the Ukrainian military was previously forbidden to use them for strikes on the territory of Russia. The last known case of the use of these missiles was recorded by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on October 5, when three enemy command posts were hit.