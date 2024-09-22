The head of the British Foreign Ministry, David Lammy, called on the United States to grant Ukraine permission to use Storm Shadow long-range missiles to strike strategic targets on the territory of the Russian Federation.
Britain calls on the US to give Ukraine permission to carry out Storm Shadow strikes on the Russian Federation
Speaking at the Labor conference in Liverpool, Lemmy noted that Ukraine's problems in the criminal war unleashed against it by Russia will become deeper and more serious, especially at the end of 2025 and in 2026.
He noted that the leadership of Ukraine, together with its partners, is currently discussing the necessary assistance in addition to that which is provided to prevent the front line from being breached by the Russian occupiers.
Does Ukraine have a plan "B" in case the US refuses to implement Zelensky's victory plan
As the Ukrainian leader noted in an interview with The New Yorker, Ukraine has a "B" plan in case his victory plan is rejected in the White House.
According to him, he is now proposing a "new plan A" — a plan to strengthen Ukraine.
Zelensky emphasized that the plan was developed primarily with Biden's support in mind.
At the same time, he emphasized that in such a situation he would not accuse Biden of anything, as he recognizes his great merit in supporting Ukraine.
