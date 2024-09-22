The head of the British Foreign Ministry, David Lammy, called on the United States to grant Ukraine permission to use Storm Shadow long-range missiles to strike strategic targets on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Speaking at the Labor conference in Liverpool, Lemmy noted that Ukraine's problems in the criminal war unleashed against it by Russia will become deeper and more serious, especially at the end of 2025 and in 2026.

So this is a critical time for courage, patience and stability on behalf of allies who support Ukraine, — noted the head of the British Foreign Ministry.

He noted that the leadership of Ukraine, together with its partners, is currently discussing the necessary assistance in addition to that which is provided to prevent the front line from being breached by the Russian occupiers.

I, as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, of course, will not comment on the details of the operation, because it can only help Putin. But the allies are discussing in real time how we can support Ukraine on the eve of winter, — emphasized the British minister.

Does Ukraine have a plan "B" in case the US refuses to implement Zelensky's victory plan

As the Ukrainian leader noted in an interview with The New Yorker, Ukraine has a "B" plan in case his victory plan is rejected in the White House.

Ukraine has been living according to plan B for many years. Plan A was proposed before the start of a full-scale war, when we called for two things: preventive sanctions and preventive reinforcement of Ukraine with various types of weapons, — the Ukrainian president emphasized.

According to him, he is now proposing a "new plan A" — a plan to strengthen Ukraine.

It is not fantasy or science fiction, and, very importantly, it does not require the cooperation of the Russians to succeed. Rather, this plan is about what our partners can do without Russia's participation. If diplomacy is the desire of both sides, then before diplomacy becomes effective, the implementation of our plan depends only on us and our partners, — Zelensky emphasized.

Zelensky emphasized that the plan was developed primarily with Biden's support in mind.

If he doesn't want to support it, I can't make him. If he refuses, well, then we'll have to continue living within the confines of plan B. And that's sad... That's a terrible thought. This would mean that Biden does not want to end the war in a way that deprives Russia of victory. And as a result, we will get a very long war — an impossible, exhausting situation in which a huge number of people will die, — warned the president.

At the same time, he emphasized that in such a situation he would not accuse Biden of anything, as he recognizes his great merit in supporting Ukraine.