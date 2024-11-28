General Staff: there have been 80 skirmishes between the AFU and the Russian Army

Operational information as of 16.00 on November 28, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Today, the areas of Popivka, Progress and Chuykivka settlements in Sumy Oblast were hit by enemy artillery fire from the territory of Russia.

In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our units eight times in the Vovchansk, Tykhoi, and Hlyboky areas. The situation is under control.

Nine times the enemy attacked our positions in the Kupyan direction. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assaults in the areas of Golubivka, Kindrashyvka, Zeleny Gayu, Raigorodka, Lozova, and Kruglyakivka. Battles are currently taking place in three locations.

In the Lymansky direction, enemy units attacked in the areas of Tverdokhlibovo, Grekivka, Pershotravnevo, Yampolivka, and Terni. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled two attacks, and five clashes have continued until now.

In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy launched airstrikes by three air defense systems in the Zakitny area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out three assaults near Bila Hora and Stupochy. One attack by the occupiers continues so far.

In the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repel three enemy attacks in the Toretsk area.