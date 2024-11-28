General Staff: there have been 80 skirmishes between the AFU and the Russian Army

The enemy does not stop trying to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine, the Defense Forces restrain the invaders, inflicting significant losses on them. Today, the number of enemy attacks has increased to 80. The occupiers will continue to exert their main efforts in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions, where they carried out more than half of all attacks on the territory of Ukraine. In addition, the occupiers are actively operating in the Lyman, Kupyan and Vremiv directions.
Points of attention
- The Defense Forces of Ukraine have repelled 80 attacks by the Russian Army, with a focus on the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions where the majority of assaults have taken place.
- Significant losses have been inflicted on the enemy, including the destruction of numerous vehicles and military equipment by the Defense Forces.
- Operational updates include enemy artillery fire in Sumy Oblast, multiple assaults in various directions, and successful defense efforts by Ukrainian troops in different areas.
- The General Staff reports destroying 1,220 Russian invaders in a day, along with a substantial number of tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, aircraft, and other equipment.
- The ongoing battles highlight the resilience and strength of the Ukrainian defenders as they continue to fend off enemy advances and protect their territory against the Russian invasion.
Current information on the front on November 28
Operational information as of 16.00 on November 28, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
Today, the areas of Popivka, Progress and Chuykivka settlements in Sumy Oblast were hit by enemy artillery fire from the territory of Russia.
In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our units eight times in the Vovchansk, Tykhoi, and Hlyboky areas. The situation is under control.
Nine times the enemy attacked our positions in the Kupyan direction. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assaults in the areas of Golubivka, Kindrashyvka, Zeleny Gayu, Raigorodka, Lozova, and Kruglyakivka. Battles are currently taking place in three locations.
In the Lymansky direction, enemy units attacked in the areas of Tverdokhlibovo, Grekivka, Pershotravnevo, Yampolivka, and Terni. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled two attacks, and five clashes have continued until now.
In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy launched airstrikes by three air defense systems in the Zakitny area.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out three assaults near Bila Hora and Stupochy. One attack by the occupiers continues so far.
In the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repel three enemy attacks in the Toretsk area.
Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have already made 31 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the Myrolyubivka, Promeny, Lysivka, Krutoy Yar, Dachensky, Zhovtoy, Chumatsky, Novy Trud and Pustinka areas in the Pokrovsky direction . The defense forces, restraining the enemy onslaught, have repelled a total of 21 enemy attacks in the direction.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the invaders attacked our units 31 times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Sontsivka, Berestka, Novodmytrivka, Kurakhove, Dalnye, Elizavetivka, Romanivka, Antonivka, and Hnativka. At present, there are eight clashes.
In the Vremiv region, the invaders carried out 14 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops near Trudovoy, Vesely Gay, Kostyantynopolsky, Rozdolny, Suhy Yaliv and Novodarivka. Seven skirmishes are ongoing.
In the Dnieper direction, the occupiers carried out two futile assaults on the positions of Ukrainian units.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,220 Russian invaders during the day, and the following vehicles were destroyed:
tanks — 9,450 (+1) units;
armored fighting vehicles — 19,306 (+2) units;
artillery systems — 20,852 (+22) units;
RSZV — 1256 units;
air defense equipment — 1,005 units;
aircraft — 369 units;
helicopters — 329 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 19,661 (+45) units;
cruise missiles — 2,765 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 30,186 (+60) units;
special equipment — 3697 (+10) units.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-