General Staff: between the AFU and the army of the Russia there have been 120 clashes

Operational information as of 16.00 on 02.12.2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Border settlements, including Popivka, Bobylivka, Sydorivka, Timofiivka, Oleksandrivka, Bachivsk of the Sumy region and Timofiivka in the Kharkiv region, suffered from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Our defenders stopped one attack in the Siversky direction near the settlement of Bilogorivka.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 13 times near the settlements of Zeleny Gay, Grekivka, Cherneshchyna, Kopanky, Yampolivka, and Terny. Six enemy attacks are not completed.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out three assaults near Dvorichna, Petropavlivka, and Kolisnikivka. One battle has ended, two more are still ongoing.

Near the settlements of Vovchansk and Staritsa in the Kharkiv direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders six times, two skirmishes are still ongoing. The Russians also carried out airstrikes on Neskuchny and Kozachya Lopan, using eight anti-aircraft missiles.

Defense forces repelled three Russian assaults near Hryhorivka and Chasovoy Yar in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy attacked five times near the settlements of Toretsk, Nelipivka and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 16 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Krasniy Yar, Dachenske, Zhovte, Chumatske and Novy Trud settlements. The defense forces restrained the enemy's onslaught and repulsed ten attacks, six clashes are still ongoing. Enemy losses are detailed.

Today, in the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy attacked 27 times near the settlements of Berestki, Stari Terny, Sontsivka, Novodmytrivka, Zorya, Kurakhove, Dalnye, Katerynivka, Antonivka, and Hanivka. Fourteen battles have been completed, 13 more are still ongoing.

In the Vremivsk direction, the occupiers attacked the positions of our troops eight times near Konstantinopolsky, Rozdolny, Velika Novosilka, Novoandriivka, Novosilka, and Novopol, seven clashes continue until now.

In the direction of Gulyaipil, the enemy carried out an air strike with the involvement of attack aircraft in the area of the settlement of Gulyai Pole.