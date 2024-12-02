General Staff: between the AFU and the army of the Russia there have been 120 clashes

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. Instead, the Defense Forces of Ukraine inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy. In total, 120 combat clashes took place since the beginning of the day on December 2.
Points of attention
- The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to defend their positions and inflict losses on the Russian invaders in ongoing combat clashes.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces provides up-to-date operational information about the conflict, showcasing the resilience of the Ukrainian defenders.
- Border settlements in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions suffered cynical shelling from the Russian Federation, highlighting the brutality of the ongoing conflict.
- Detailed information on enemy losses includes the elimination of 1,730 Russian invaders and destruction of significant equipment such as tanks, armored vehicles, and artillery systems.
- The intense fighting across various directions underscores the determination of the Ukrainian military to repel the aggressor and protect their homeland.
Current situation at the front on December 2
Operational information as of 16.00 on 02.12.2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
Border settlements, including Popivka, Bobylivka, Sydorivka, Timofiivka, Oleksandrivka, Bachivsk of the Sumy region and Timofiivka in the Kharkiv region, suffered from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation.
Near the settlements of Vovchansk and Staritsa in the Kharkiv direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders six times, two skirmishes are still ongoing. The Russians also carried out airstrikes on Neskuchny and Kozachya Lopan, using eight anti-aircraft missiles.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out three assaults near Dvorichna, Petropavlivka, and Kolisnikivka. One battle has ended, two more are still ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 13 times near the settlements of Zeleny Gay, Grekivka, Cherneshchyna, Kopanky, Yampolivka, and Terny. Six enemy attacks are not completed.
Our defenders stopped one attack in the Siversky direction near the settlement of Bilogorivka.
Defense forces repelled three Russian assaults near Hryhorivka and Chasovoy Yar in the Kramatorsk direction.
In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy attacked five times near the settlements of Toretsk, Nelipivka and Shcherbynivka.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 16 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Krasniy Yar, Dachenske, Zhovte, Chumatske and Novy Trud settlements. The defense forces restrained the enemy's onslaught and repulsed ten attacks, six clashes are still ongoing. Enemy losses are detailed.
Today, in the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy attacked 27 times near the settlements of Berestki, Stari Terny, Sontsivka, Novodmytrivka, Zorya, Kurakhove, Dalnye, Katerynivka, Antonivka, and Hanivka. Fourteen battles have been completed, 13 more are still ongoing.
In the Vremivsk direction, the occupiers attacked the positions of our troops eight times near Konstantinopolsky, Rozdolny, Velika Novosilka, Novoandriivka, Novosilka, and Novopol, seven clashes continue until now.
In the direction of Gulyaipil, the enemy carried out an air strike with the involvement of attack aircraft in the area of the settlement of Gulyai Pole.
The enemy did not conduct active operations in the Orykhiv and Prydniprovsky directions .
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,730 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9,478 (+9) units,
armored combat vehicles — 19,397 (+28) units,
artillery systems — 20,953 (+30) units,
RSZV — 1,253 (+0) units,
air defense equipment — 1019 (+0) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 19,886 (+83) units,
cruise missiles — 2,852 (+0) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 30,606 (+99) units,
special equipment — 3,619 (+0) units.
