General Staff: 119 combat clashes have taken place between the AFU and the Russian Army

Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. 04/12/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Today, the areas of Oleksandrivka, Novovasylivka, Maiske and Kamin were affected by enemy artillery shelling from Sumy region and Chernihiv region from the territory of Russia.

In the Kharkiv direction, today the Russian invaders stormed five times in the Vovchansk and Hlyboky areas, our defenders repelled four Russian attacks, another battle is ongoing.

In the Kupian direction, the enemy actively advanced 12 times on the positions of our units in the areas of Kucherivka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Pershotravnevo, Zeleny Gay, and Lozova. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly on the defensive, ten battles are still going on.

Today, in the Lymansky direction, the invading army launched nine attacks on Ukrainian positions near Grekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Makiivka, Terni, and Zarichny. There are six battles.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians tried to dislodge our units from their positions in the Toretsk area, where the Defense Forces repel four attacks.