General Staff: 119 combat clashes have taken place between the AFU and the Russian Army

The situation at the front remains difficult and tense. The enemy, despite the significant losses inflicted on him by our defenders, continues to try to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops. A total of 119 combat clashes took place since the beginning of the day on December 4.
Current situation at the front on December 4
Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. 04/12/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
In the Kharkiv direction, today the Russian invaders stormed five times in the Vovchansk and Hlyboky areas, our defenders repelled four Russian attacks, another battle is ongoing.
In the Kupian direction, the enemy actively advanced 12 times on the positions of our units in the areas of Kucherivka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Pershotravnevo, Zeleny Gay, and Lozova. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly on the defensive, ten battles are still going on.
Today, in the Lymansky direction, the invading army launched nine attacks on Ukrainian positions near Grekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Makiivka, Terni, and Zarichny. There are six battles.
In the Toretsk direction, the Russians tried to dislodge our units from their positions in the Toretsk area, where the Defense Forces repel four attacks.
Since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy has already made 29 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Myrolyubivka, Promeny, Lysivka, Dachensky, Zhovto, Shevchenko, Pushkino, and Novopustinka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 25 enemy attacks so far. Enemy losses are being refined. The enemy carried out an air strike on Mirnograd.
Fighting continues near Sontsivka, Berestki, Zora, Novodmytrivka, Kurakhovo, Dalnyi, Dachnoy, Romanivka, Elizavetivka, and Uspenivka in the Kurakhivka direction. According to updated information, 18 attacks of the occupying army have been repulsed today, 12 attacks are ongoing.
In the Vremivsk direction, four attacks by the invaders are ongoing, in total today, the enemy has made 10 attempts to advance near Zeleny Pol, Novodarivka, Kostiantynopolsky, and Suhy Yali.
In the Dnieper direction, the enemy tried unsuccessfully three times to dislodge Ukrainian soldiers from their positions.
In Kurshchyna, Ukrainian defenders repelled twelve attacks by invaders, eight clashes are ongoing.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,670 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9,493 (+7) units,
armored combat vehicles — 19,450 (+31) units,
artillery systems — 21,002 (+26) units,
RSZV — 1,253 (+0) units,
air defense equipment — 1,020 (+1) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 19,946 (+29) units,
cruise missiles — 2,855 (+0) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 30,746 (+80) units,
special equipment — 3,628 (+1) units.
