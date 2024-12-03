The Ukrainian Armed Forces regained control over the right bank of the Oskil River in Kharkiv Oblast

The Russian army tried to capture and hold a bridgehead on the right bank of the Oskil River in the Kharkiv region. However, our fighters repelled the onslaught of the occupiers.

The Armed Forces knocked the enemy out of the bridgehead in the Kharkiv Region

As the General Staff notes, in the Kharkiv region, near the village of Novomlynsk, Kupyan district, the Russians tried to seize and hold a bridgehead on the right bank of the Oskil River.

The invaders had an advantage in forces and even tried to cross the river.

However, the Ukrainian defenders, thanks to the support of artillery and drone units, knocked the enemy out of the bridgehead.

In particular, the soldiers of the 8th separate assault battalion of the 10th separate mountain assault brigade "Edelweiss" carried out a clearing of the area in the vicinity of Novomlynsk from enemy forces, the General Staff reported.

The Ukrainian military was able to destroy the enemy. The right bank of Oskol is under the control of the Defense Forces, and Ukrainian flags fly over Novomlynsk

What is the situation at the front

As the General Staff notes, 201 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

Last day, the enemy attacked eleven times in the Lyman direction. Tried to penetrate our defense near Grekivka, Cherneshchyna, Kopanka, Yampolivka and Terni.

One assault of the enemy was repulsed by our defenders in the area of Bilogorivka in the Siverskyi direction.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked four times in the Hryhorivka and Chasovoy Yar areas.

Nine attacks were carried out by the enemy in the Toretsk direction near the settlements of Toretsk, Nelipivka and Shcherbynivka. Most of the enemy's attacks were directed at Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 40 offensive actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Krasny Yar, Dachenske, Zhovte, Chumatske and Novy Trud.