The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 747,370 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

As noted by the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,670 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

tanks — 9,493 (+7) units,

armored combat vehicles — 19,450 (+31) units,

artillery systems — 21,002 (+26) units,

RSZV — 1,253 (+0) units,

air defense equipment — 1,020 (+1) units,

aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

helicopters — 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 19,946 (+29) units,

cruise missiles — 2,855 (+0) units,

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 30,746 (+80) units,

special equipment — 3,628 (+1) units.

Photo — www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front

As the General Staff notes, 192 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out offensive and assault actions six times in the areas of Vovchansk, Hlyboky and in the direction of Kozacha Lopan.

The number of combat clashes per day in the Kupyansk direction reached thirteen. The defense forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Lozova, Stelmakhivka, Kolisnikivka, and Pershotravnevo.

In the Lyman direction, our troops stopped nine enemy attacks. The invaders concentrated their main efforts in the areas of Pershotravneve, Novoehorivka, Grekivka, Yampolivka and Terny settlements.

Three attacks of the invaders repulsed the Ukrainian units in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy tried to advance to Stupochky, Bila Hora and in the area of Chasovoy Yar.

44 attacks, this number over the past day were repelled by our defenders in the Pokrovsky direction. The enemy tried to advance near Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Promeny, Dachenskyi, Chumatskyi and Novopustinka. Share