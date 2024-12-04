The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,600 Russian invaders, 7 tanks and 31 self-propelled guns
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,600 Russian invaders, 7 tanks and 31 self-propelled guns

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,600 Russian invaders, 7 tanks and 31 self-propelled guns
Читати українською

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 747,370 soldiers.

Points of attention

  • The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue to liquidate Russian soldiers, the total number of army losses is already 747,370 soldiers.
  • During the day, the troops destroyed 1,670 Russian invaders and several pieces of equipment, including tanks, BBM and artillery.
  • In different directions of the front, Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks, preventing him from advancing further.
  • The Ukrainian army is actively operating in the Kharkiv, Kupyan, Lyman, Kramatorsk, Pokrovsky, Kurakhiv and Vremiv areas.
  • Over the past day, 192 combat clashes took place, where Ukrainian troops successfully repelled the attacks of the occupiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

As noted by the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,670 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

  • tanks — 9,493 (+7) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 19,450 (+31) units,

  • artillery systems — 21,002 (+26) units,

  • RSZV — 1,253 (+0) units,

  • air defense equipment — 1,020 (+1) units,

  • aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 329 (+0) units,

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 19,946 (+29) units,

  • cruise missiles — 2,855 (+0) units,

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 30,746 (+80) units,

  • special equipment — 3,628 (+1) units.

Photo — www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front

As the General Staff notes, 192 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

  • In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out offensive and assault actions six times in the areas of Vovchansk, Hlyboky and in the direction of Kozacha Lopan.

  • The number of combat clashes per day in the Kupyansk direction reached thirteen. The defense forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Lozova, Stelmakhivka, Kolisnikivka, and Pershotravnevo.

  • In the Lyman direction, our troops stopped nine enemy attacks. The invaders concentrated their main efforts in the areas of Pershotravneve, Novoehorivka, Grekivka, Yampolivka and Terny settlements.

  • Three attacks of the invaders repulsed the Ukrainian units in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy tried to advance to Stupochky, Bila Hora and in the area of Chasovoy Yar.

44 attacks, this number over the past day were repelled by our defenders in the Pokrovsky direction. The enemy tried to advance near Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Promeny, Dachenskyi, Chumatskyi and Novopustinka.

  • Defense forces continue to restrain the enemy in the Kurakhiv direction. In the districts of Sontsivka, Zori, Dalniy, Kurakhovo, Elizavetivka and Hannivka, the occupiers tried to break through Ukrainian defense lines 44 times.

  • In the direction of Vremivka, our defenders stopped 25 enemy attacks in the districts of Kostyantynopolski, Suhy Yali, Rozdolny, Makarivka, and Novodarivka.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces destroyed a record number of soldiers and equipment of the Russian army during November
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
The Armed Forces destroyed a record number of soldiers and equipment of the Russian army during November
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,700 Russian soldiers, 8 tanks and 23 artillery systems
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,700 Russian soldiers, 8 tanks and 23 artillery systems
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Ukrainian Armed Forces regained control over the right bank of the Oskil River in Kharkiv Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Ukrainian Armed Forces regained control over the right bank of the Oskil River in Kharkiv Oblast

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?