The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 747,370 soldiers.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue to liquidate Russian soldiers, the total number of army losses is already 747,370 soldiers.
- During the day, the troops destroyed 1,670 Russian invaders and several pieces of equipment, including tanks, BBM and artillery.
- In different directions of the front, Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks, preventing him from advancing further.
- The Ukrainian army is actively operating in the Kharkiv, Kupyan, Lyman, Kramatorsk, Pokrovsky, Kurakhiv and Vremiv areas.
- Over the past day, 192 combat clashes took place, where Ukrainian troops successfully repelled the attacks of the occupiers.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
As noted by the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,670 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:
tanks — 9,493 (+7) units,
armored combat vehicles — 19,450 (+31) units,
artillery systems — 21,002 (+26) units,
RSZV — 1,253 (+0) units,
air defense equipment — 1,020 (+1) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 19,946 (+29) units,
cruise missiles — 2,855 (+0) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 30,746 (+80) units,
special equipment — 3,628 (+1) units.
What is the situation at the front
As the General Staff notes, 192 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out offensive and assault actions six times in the areas of Vovchansk, Hlyboky and in the direction of Kozacha Lopan.
The number of combat clashes per day in the Kupyansk direction reached thirteen. The defense forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Lozova, Stelmakhivka, Kolisnikivka, and Pershotravnevo.
In the Lyman direction, our troops stopped nine enemy attacks. The invaders concentrated their main efforts in the areas of Pershotravneve, Novoehorivka, Grekivka, Yampolivka and Terny settlements.
Three attacks of the invaders repulsed the Ukrainian units in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy tried to advance to Stupochky, Bila Hora and in the area of Chasovoy Yar.
Defense forces continue to restrain the enemy in the Kurakhiv direction. In the districts of Sontsivka, Zori, Dalniy, Kurakhovo, Elizavetivka and Hannivka, the occupiers tried to break through Ukrainian defense lines 44 times.
In the direction of Vremivka, our defenders stopped 25 enemy attacks in the districts of Kostyantynopolski, Suhy Yali, Rozdolny, Makarivka, and Novodarivka.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-