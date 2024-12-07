General Staff: there have been more than 90 clashes between the AFU and the Russian Army

Operational information as of 16.00 on 07.12.2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The border regions of Chernihiv Oblast were hit by Russian artillery shelling. Today, the enemy attacked the settlements of Vilchyki and Senkivka.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled one assault by enemy troops near Vovchansk.

In the Kupian direction, the enemy tried five times during the day to advance to our positions in the areas of Lozova, Masyutivka, and Zeleny Gayu. Three skirmishes continue.

The aggressor increased the number of attacks to 15 in the Lyman direction. Attacked near Tverdokhlibovo, Kopanok, Bohuslavka, Grekivka, Cherneshchyna, Makiivka, Zarichny, Terni and Yampolivka. Eight clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled four attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, Stupochky and Bila Hora. Two more attacks are ongoing.

In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy tried to advance five times in the areas of Toretsk, Diliivka and Nelipivka. There is currently one battle in progress.