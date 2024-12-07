General Staff: there have been more than 90 clashes between the AFU and the Russian Army

Since the beginning of the day, there have been 91 skirmishes at the front. Our defenders stop the enemy, hold the lines and destroy the plans of the Russians. At the same time, the occupiers are concentrating their efforts on the Lyman, Pokrovsky, Kurakhiv, Vremiv directions and Kurshchyna.
Current situation at the front on December 7
Operational information as of 16.00 on 07.12.2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
The border regions of Chernihiv Oblast were hit by Russian artillery shelling. Today, the enemy attacked the settlements of Vilchyki and Senkivka.
In the Kharkiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled one assault by enemy troops near Vovchansk.
In the Kupian direction, the enemy tried five times during the day to advance to our positions in the areas of Lozova, Masyutivka, and Zeleny Gayu. Three skirmishes continue.
The aggressor increased the number of attacks to 15 in the Lyman direction. Attacked near Tverdokhlibovo, Kopanok, Bohuslavka, Grekivka, Cherneshchyna, Makiivka, Zarichny, Terni and Yampolivka. Eight clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled four attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, Stupochky and Bila Hora. Two more attacks are ongoing.
In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy tried to advance five times in the areas of Toretsk, Diliivka and Nelipivka. There is currently one battle in progress.
Enemy activity currently persists in the Pokrovsky direction. Clashes of varying intensity started here 13 times today. Enemy attacks were repulsed in the districts of Promeny, Lysivka, Dachensky, Pushkino, Zora and Novotroitsko. Six clashes are still ongoing.
Fierce battles are taking place in the Kurakhiv direction. During the day, 19 combat clashes took place near Sontsivka, Zora, Kurakhovo, Elizavetivka, Romanivka, Hannivka, Uspenivka, Rozlyv, and Neskuchny, and eight attacks by the occupiers are ongoing.
In the Vremivsk direction, the aggressor attacked the positions of our defenders 10 times in the area of Vesely Gay, Kostiantynopolske, Suhi Yaly, Novodarivka, Novosilka, Temyrivka settlements, five clashes are ongoing.
In the Dnieper direction, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy assault.
In Kurshchyna, Ukrainian defenders are still repelling 10 attacks by invaders, in total 16 clashes have been recorded in the direction today.
Losses of the Russian army as of December 7, 2024
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 07.12.24 approximately amounted to:
personnel — about 751,910 (+1,300) people,
tanks — 9514 (+0) units,
armored combat vehicles — 19,535 (+17) units,
artillery systems — 21,055 (+12) units,
RSZV — 1253 (+0) units,
air defense equipment — 1022 (+2) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 20042 (+19) units,
cruise missiles — 2857 (+0) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 30,948 (+49) units,
of special equipment — 3633 (+0) units.
