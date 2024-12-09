The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,200 Russian soldiers and 18 BBMs per day

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 754,590 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,220 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 9,519 (+0) units,

armored combat vehicles — 19,589 (+18) units,

artillery systems — 21,061 (+3) units,

RSZV — 1,253 (+0) units,

air defense equipment — 1,023 (+0) units,

aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

helicopters — 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 20,093 (+22) units,

cruise missiles — 2,859 (+2) units,

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 30,989 (+24) units,

special equipment — 3,636 (+1) units.

Photo — www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 191 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders five times in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Liptsi, and Visoka Yaruga.

In the Kupyan direction, there were eight attacks by invaders during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Pishchany, Kolisnikivka, Lozova and Zagryzovo.

The enemy attacked 28 times in the Lyman direction. Tried to wedge into our defenses near Bohuslavka, Druzhelyubivka, Kopanka, Zeleny Gayu, Zarichny, Terny, Yampolivka, Grekivka, Nadia, and Makiivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked three times in the areas of Stupochki, Chasiv Yar and Bila Hora settlements.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out eight attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Diliivka, Leonidivka, and Shcherbynivka. In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 53 assaults of the aggressor towards the settlements of Myrolyubivka, Novotoretske, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Zelene, Novy Trud, Zhovte, Novotroitske and Chumatske.