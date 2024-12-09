The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,200 Russian soldiers and 18 BBMs per day

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 754,590 soldiers.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,200 Russian soldiers and 18 units of military equipment per day as a result of active operations at the front.
- The total number of losses of the Russian army during the invasion of Ukraine is 754,590 servicemen.
- The main events at the front during the past day include 191 combat encounters where the enemy tried to storm the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in various areas.
- Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled enemy attacks in the Kharkiv, Kupyan, Lyman, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsky, Kurakhiv and Vremiv directions.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,220 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9,519 (+0) units,
armored combat vehicles — 19,589 (+18) units,
artillery systems — 21,061 (+3) units,
RSZV — 1,253 (+0) units,
air defense equipment — 1,023 (+0) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 20,093 (+22) units,
cruise missiles — 2,859 (+2) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 30,989 (+24) units,
special equipment — 3,636 (+1) units.
What is the situation at the front?
As the General Staff notes, 191 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders five times in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Liptsi, and Visoka Yaruga.
In the Kupyan direction, there were eight attacks by invaders during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Pishchany, Kolisnikivka, Lozova and Zagryzovo.
The enemy attacked 28 times in the Lyman direction. Tried to wedge into our defenses near Bohuslavka, Druzhelyubivka, Kopanka, Zeleny Gayu, Zarichny, Terny, Yampolivka, Grekivka, Nadia, and Makiivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked three times in the areas of Stupochki, Chasiv Yar and Bila Hora settlements.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 40 Russian attacks. The occupiers most actively tried to advance in the areas of Sontsivka, Stary Terniv, Maksimilianivka, Dachny, Kurakhovo, Katerynivka, Elizavetivka, Hanivka, Antonivka, and Uspenivka.
In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy carried out 19 assaults on our positions in the areas of Novosilka, Novodarivka, Suhy Yali and Blagodatny.
