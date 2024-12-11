The Armed Forces destroyed 1,400 Russian invaders and 20 BBMs per day

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 757,340 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army?

As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,400 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 9,526 (+2) units,

armored combat vehicles — 19,616 (+20) units,

artillery systems — 21,067 (+3) units,

RSZV — 1,253 (+0) units,

air defense equipment — 1,023 (+0) units,

aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

helicopters — 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 20,111 (+4) units,

cruise missiles — 2,859 (+0) units,

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 31,073 (+36) units,

special equipment — 3,641 (+4) units.

Photo — www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front?

As noted by the General Staff, 208 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Lyptsi and Staritsa.

Eleven attacks by the occupiers took place in the Kupyansk direction during the day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Petropavlivka, Kolisnikivka, Zagryzovy, Hlushkivka, and Lozova.

The enemy attacked 26 times in the Lyman direction. He tried to advance near the settlements of Grekivka, Kopanky, Nadiya, Zeleniy Gai, Makiivka, Yampolivka, Zarichne, Terny, Torske, and in the directions of Druzhelyubivka, Cherneshchyna.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out ten attacks near Toretsk, Shcherbinivka, and Diliivka. One clash in Toretsk is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 53 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Myrolyubivka, Promin, Myrnograd, Novotroitske, Pushkine, Lysivka, Dachenske, Novy Trud, Zelene, Pischane, Pokrovsk and Shevchenko settlements. Share