The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 757,340 soldiers.
Points of attention
- During the day, the Armed Forces destroyed 1,400 Russian invaders and 20 pieces of equipment, including tanks, anti-aircraft missiles, and artillery systems.
- Over the past 24 hours, 208 combat clashes have been recorded at the front, the most intense of which took place in the Kharkiv and Lyman areas.
- The defense forces successfully repelled enemy attacks in various directions, including Kupyanskyi, Toretskyi, Pokrovskyi, Kurakhivskyi, Vremivskyi and Orikhovskyi.
- The enemy continues to attack populated areas, but the Ukrainian military successfully deters his offensive actions.
- During the invasion, the total number of losses of the Russian army is 757,340 soldiers, which indicates the effectiveness of the defense strategy of the Armed Forces.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army?
As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,400 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9,526 (+2) units,
armored combat vehicles — 19,616 (+20) units,
artillery systems — 21,067 (+3) units,
RSZV — 1,253 (+0) units,
air defense equipment — 1,023 (+0) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 20,111 (+4) units,
cruise missiles — 2,859 (+0) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 31,073 (+36) units,
special equipment — 3,641 (+4) units.
What is the situation at the front?
As noted by the General Staff, 208 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Lyptsi and Staritsa.
Eleven attacks by the occupiers took place in the Kupyansk direction during the day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Petropavlivka, Kolisnikivka, Zagryzovy, Hlushkivka, and Lozova.
The enemy attacked 26 times in the Lyman direction. He tried to advance near the settlements of Grekivka, Kopanky, Nadiya, Zeleniy Gai, Makiivka, Yampolivka, Zarichne, Terny, Torske, and in the directions of Druzhelyubivka, Cherneshchyna.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out ten attacks near Toretsk, Shcherbinivka, and Diliivka. One clash in Toretsk is still ongoing.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 45 attacks on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Sontsivka, Stari Terny, Zorya, Kurakhove, Dachne, and Dalnye.
In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy carried out 16 offensive actions towards the positions of Ukrainian units in the Vesely Hay, Kostyantynopolsky, Rozlyv, Trudovy, Novodarivka, Suhy Yaliv, Blagodatny, and Makarivka districts.
On the Orihiv directions, the enemy attacked seven times in the Novoandriivka and Pyatikhatok areas.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-