The Armed Forces destroyed the Russian S-400 system in Crimea — British intelligence

On November 29, the Ukrainian military successfully destroyed elements of the Russian S-400 air defense system in Simferopol, Crimea. This is the second such attack on Russian S-400 systems in November.

British intelligence confirmed the defeat of the Russian S-400 air defense system in Crimea

British intelligence notes that footage of an explosion and detonation of rocket fuel, which resulted from the destruction of S-400 components, was circulated on social networks.

Satellite images show two large holes with a diameter of 13.5 meters, wreckage of equipment and five emergency vehicles.

Photo: x.com/DefenceHQ

This is already the second documented strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine against Russian S-400 air defense systems in November. Earlier, on November 23, a similar system was destroyed in the Kursk region, says the report of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain. Share

GUR hit 3 more Russian radars in occupied Crimea

On November 9, 2024, as a result of the GUR operation of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in the temporarily occupied Crimea, successful strikes were made against expensive Russian radar systems, the official statement says. Share

This time, Ukrainian scouts managed to impress:

"Kasta-2e2" radar — 1 pc.

"Podlyot" radar — 2 pcs.

The Main Directorate of Intelligence draws attention to the fact that fire work on the military facilities of the Russian occupiers continues.