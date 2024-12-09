The Armed Forces destroyed the Russian S-400 system in Crimea — British intelligence

On November 29, the Ukrainian military successfully destroyed elements of the Russian S-400 air defense system in Simferopol, Crimea. This is the second such attack on Russian S-400 systems in November.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian military destroyed the S-400 system in Simferopol, Crimea.
- This is the second strike against Russian S-400 systems in November.
- The details of such strikes recorded by social networks and satellite images have been revealed.
- The Ministry of Defense of Great Britain notes the success of defeating the Russian S-400 air defense systems.
- Other Russian radar complexes were also affected by the Ukrainian military in Crimea.
British intelligence confirmed the defeat of the Russian S-400 air defense system in Crimea
British intelligence notes that footage of an explosion and detonation of rocket fuel, which resulted from the destruction of S-400 components, was circulated on social networks.
Satellite images show two large holes with a diameter of 13.5 meters, wreckage of equipment and five emergency vehicles.
GUR hit 3 more Russian radars in occupied Crimea
This time, Ukrainian scouts managed to impress:
"Kasta-2e2" radar — 1 pc.
"Podlyot" radar — 2 pcs.
The Main Directorate of Intelligence draws attention to the fact that fire work on the military facilities of the Russian occupiers continues.
In addition, it is emphasized that on November 28, 2024, intelligence officers destroyed the Russian Podlyot radar complex in Crimea, worth 5 million dollars.
