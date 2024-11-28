Soldiers of the DIU destroyed the Russian "Podlet" radar in the occupied Crimea
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Soldiers of the DIU destroyed the Russian "Podlet" radar in the occupied Crimea

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Podlet
Читати українською

On November 28, Ukrainian spies destroyed the Russian Podlet radar complex worth $5 million on the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian spies destroyed the Russian Podlet radar complex worth $5 million in occupied Crimea, impacting the Russian air defense systems.
  • The Podlet radar was used by Russians to detect air targets at low altitudes and issue target designations for S-300 and S-400 defense systems.
  • The successful operation showcases the effective resistance and capabilities of Ukrainian intelligence and military forces against Russian invaders.
  • Main Intelligence Directorate fighters targeted and destroyed the Podlet radar, demonstrating strategic prowess in disrupting enemy activities.
  • The attack on the Russian training ground in the Zaporizhzhia region highlights Ukrainian forces' commitment to defending their territory and thwarting enemy advancements.

DIU fighters burned down a Russian radar in Crimea

The DIU said that the mobile radar 48Я6-К1 "Podlet" is used by the Russians to detect air targets at low and extremely low altitudes in a complex obstacle environment.

In particular, "Podlet" is intended for issuing target designations for the S-300 and S-400 air defense systems,

It is noted that the estimated cost of the destroyed enemy radar complex is 5 million dollars.

DIU attacked the Russian training ground

In the temporarily captured territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, soldiers of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine launched a missile attack together with the "Tavria" anti-aircraft missile defense system against a platoon of Russian invaders who were practicing tactical medicine skills.

A platoon of Russian invaders gathered in the temporarily captured territory of the Zaporizhzhia region to practice tactical medicine and evacuation skills at the training ground.

The invaders did not pass the exam — the platoon of Russians suffered losses in killed and seriously wounded, whom, however, no one was in a hurry to save.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Drones used to attack military targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were shown at the GUR — a video
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Drones used to attack military targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were shown at the GUR — a video
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU intercepted a new conversation of North Korean soldiers in Kurshchyna — video
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU intercepted a new conversation of North Korean soldiers in Kurshchyna — video
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Operation "HUR-KIT". Ukrainian scouts evacuated the kittens from Zmiiny Island
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Operation "HUR-KIT". Ukrainian scouts evacuated the kittens from Zmiiny Island

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?