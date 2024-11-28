Soldiers of the DIU destroyed the Russian "Podlet" radar in the occupied Crimea

On November 28, Ukrainian spies destroyed the Russian Podlet radar complex worth $5 million on the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea.

DIU fighters burned down a Russian radar in Crimea

The DIU said that the mobile radar 48Я6-К1 "Podlet" is used by the Russians to detect air targets at low and extremely low altitudes in a complex obstacle environment.

In particular, "Podlet" is intended for issuing target designations for the S-300 and S-400 air defense systems,

It is noted that the estimated cost of the destroyed enemy radar complex is 5 million dollars.

DIU attacked the Russian training ground

In the temporarily captured territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, soldiers of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine launched a missile attack together with the "Tavria" anti-aircraft missile defense system against a platoon of Russian invaders who were practicing tactical medicine skills.

A platoon of Russian invaders gathered in the temporarily captured territory of the Zaporizhzhia region to practice tactical medicine and evacuation skills at the training ground.