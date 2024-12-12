The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 758,730 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,390 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 9,532 (+6) units,

armored combat vehicles — 19,644 (+28) units,

artillery systems — 21,072 (+5) units,

RSZV — 1,253 (+0) units,

air defense equipment — 1,023 (+0) units,

aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

helicopters — 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 20,111 (+0) units,

cruise missiles — 2,861 (+2) units,

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 31,127 (+54) units,

special equipment — 3,642 (+1) units.

Photo — www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 203 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

In the Kharkiv direction, Russian terrorists unsuccessfully stormed the positions of Ukrainian units six times in the areas of the settlements of Hlyboke, Liptsi, Staritsa and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyan direction, 14 attacks by invaders took place during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Zapadny, Pishchany, Lozova and Zagryzovo.

In the Lyman direction, the invaders attacked the positions of the Ukrainian defenders 30 times. They tried to wedge themselves into our defense near Tverdokhlibovo, Druzhelyubivka, Novoehorivka, Grekivka, Makiivka, Terniv, Torskyi, Hryhorivka, Kopanka, and in Serebryansk Forest.

In the Kramatorsk direction last day, the enemy made two attempts to advance near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Stupochka.

Actively using guided air bombs in the direction of Toretsk, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders in the Toretsk area five times.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 40 offensive actions of the aggressor. The enemy actively used aviation. Stormed Ukrainian positions in the areas of Shevchenko, Pishchane, Novotroitske, Novooleksiivka, Novy Trud, Dachenske, Lysivka, Myrolyubivka, Promin and Pokrovsk. Share