The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed over 1,200 Russian soldiers, 12 tanks and 32 armored personnel carriers
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of Russian army losses since the beginning of the invasion already stands at 762,440 soldiers.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian military destroyed over 1,200 Russian soldiers, 12 tanks, and 32 armored combat vehicles at the front.
  • Since the beginning of the invasion, the total number of losses of the Russian army is 762,440 soldiers.
  • The General Staff reported the destruction of a significant amount of Russian army equipment, including tanks, armored personnel carriers, artillery systems, and aircraft.
  • Over the past 24 hours, 292 combat clashes with the enemy were recorded at the front.
  • The occupiers tried to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops in various areas, but were unsuccessful due to successful defense and repulsed attacks.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army?

As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,280 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

  • tanks — 9551 (+12) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 19,707 (+32) units,

  • artillery systems — 21,128 (+26) units,

  • MLRS — 1256 (+3) units,

  • air defense systems — 1025 (+2) units,

  • aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 329 (+0) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 20356 (+127),

  • cruise missiles — 2943 (+2),

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 31,398 (+181) units,

  • special equipment — 3648 (+4)

Photo — www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 292 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

  • In the Lyman direction, our troops repelled 15 attacks by invaders near the settlements of Pershotravneve, Zeleny Hay, Kopanky, Novoserhiivka, Nadiya, Makiivka, Druzhelyubivka, and Terny.

  • The enemy carried out strikes with bomber aircraft in the Siversky direction. The Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 55 enemy assaults near Verkhnokamyanske, Bilogorivka, Spirny, Viyimka, and Berestovoye.

  • Last day, in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy once tried to break through the defenses in the area of the settlement of Chasiv Yar.

  • Actively using bomber aircraft near the settlement of Toretsk, the enemy made 5 futile attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions.

Our defenders repelled 52 enemy attacks of varying intensity in the Pokrovsky direction in the areas of the settlements of Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Novyi Trud, Sukhyi Yar, Zelene, Pishchane, Petrivka, Shevchenko, Novotroitske, Ukrainka, and Novoolenivka. At the same time, the enemy carried out strikes with assault and bombing aircraft in the areas of the settlements of Stara Mykolaivka, Novaya Poltavka, and Grodivka.

  • Over the past day, in the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Sontsivka, Stari Terny, Zorya, Kurakhovo, Lysivka, Yelizavetivka, Hannivka, and Uspenivka, where the occupiers, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 50 times.

  • The enemy also actively used aviation in the Vremiv direction, where our defenders repelled 37 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Trudove, Veselyi Gai, Kostiantynopolske, Rozdolne, Novy Komar, Velyka Novosilka, Storozhevo, Makarivka, and Novoandreivka.

