Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of Russian army losses since the beginning of the invasion already stands at 762,440 soldiers.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army?
As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,280 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9551 (+12) units,
armored combat vehicles — 19,707 (+32) units,
artillery systems — 21,128 (+26) units,
MLRS — 1256 (+3) units,
air defense systems — 1025 (+2) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+0) units,
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 20356 (+127),
cruise missiles — 2943 (+2),
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 31,398 (+181) units,
special equipment — 3648 (+4)
What is the situation at the front?
As the General Staff notes, 292 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.
In the Lyman direction, our troops repelled 15 attacks by invaders near the settlements of Pershotravneve, Zeleny Hay, Kopanky, Novoserhiivka, Nadiya, Makiivka, Druzhelyubivka, and Terny.
The enemy carried out strikes with bomber aircraft in the Siversky direction. The Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 55 enemy assaults near Verkhnokamyanske, Bilogorivka, Spirny, Viyimka, and Berestovoye.
Last day, in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy once tried to break through the defenses in the area of the settlement of Chasiv Yar.
Actively using bomber aircraft near the settlement of Toretsk, the enemy made 5 futile attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions.
Over the past day, in the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Sontsivka, Stari Terny, Zorya, Kurakhovo, Lysivka, Yelizavetivka, Hannivka, and Uspenivka, where the occupiers, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 50 times.
The enemy also actively used aviation in the Vremiv direction, where our defenders repelled 37 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Trudove, Veselyi Gai, Kostiantynopolske, Rozdolne, Novy Komar, Velyka Novosilka, Storozhevo, Makarivka, and Novoandreivka.
