The Russian army is trying to level the front line in the Pokrovsky direction and reach the administrative borders of the Donetsk region.

Russia is trying to level the front line near Pokrovsk

This was announced on TV by the spokesman for the OSUV Khortytsia Nazar Voloshyn.

Commenting on the situation in the Pokrovsk direction, Voloshyn noted that the enemy is trying to level the front line and reach the administrative borders of the Donetsk region. In Pokrovsk itself, the situation is fully controlled by the Defense Forces.

There are no enemy reconnaissance and sabotage groups in Pokrovsk and no fighting is taking place on the outskirts of the city. Nazar Voloshyn Spokesperson of the OSUV Khortytsia

The spokesman also emphasized that the occupiers "are losing their advantage in artillery, but they are compensating for this with the use of aviation and the dropping of aerial bombs."

At the beginning of the war, the ratio with the enemy was approximately 5 to 1 (of shells — ed.) in favor of Russia. Now the advantage in the use of artillery shells and artillery on our side is 1.5 to 1, and in some directions even 1 to 3. Share

He explained the difference in tactics between Ukrainian and Russian artillerymen.

The enemy uses artillery over larger areas and squares, and our gunners send every shell to the target.

Why Russia won't stop the offensive on Pokrovsk

According to analysts, Russia will likely continue its efforts to take control of Pokrovsk, as it is part of a broader plan to capture the entire Donetsk region.

Even record losses will not stop Russian troops from active hostilities in this direction, which may continue even after the winter of 2024–2025.

The UK Ministry of Defense reported that in November 2024, Russia suffered record losses — an average of 1,523 military personnel left per day, which amounted to more than 45,000 people in a month.

Analysts note that active offensive actions, especially in the western Donetsk region, are putting significant pressure on Russia's military and economic resources. In such conditions, the Kremlin will likely be forced to carry out a partial forced mobilization, which will only exacerbate the socio-economic difficulties in the country.