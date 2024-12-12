General Staff: Kurakhivsky, Pokrovsky and Vremivsky directions remain the hottest at the front

Operational information as of 16:00 on 12/12/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units four times in the areas of Vovchansk, Hlyboky, and Staritsa, and the battle is currently ongoing. The enemy also carried out airstrikes with anti-aircraft missiles on Liptsy, Vysoka Yaruza and Hoptivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, since the beginning of the century, the Russian occupiers have been conducting offensive actions near Sinkivka, Zagryzovy, and Zapadny. Three skirmishes are ongoing.

In the Lymansky direction, the enemy attacked 14 times near Kopanok, Novoyehorivka, Lozova, Nadia, Makiivka, Terni and in Serebryansk forest. Five attacks are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled six attempts by the occupiers to advance in the area of Chasovoy Yar and in the direction of Stupochy and Bila Hora.