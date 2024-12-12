Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 138 combat clashes have already taken place since the beginning of the day. Most battles were recorded in the Kurakhiv, Pokrovsky and Vremiv directions.
Points of attention
- The Kurakhivsky, Pokrovsky, and Vremivsky directions are the most intense battle zones on the front line in Ukraine.
- Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled attacks in the Pokrovsky area and destroyed over 1,390 Russian invaders along with a substantial amount of military equipment.
- Multiple clashes and ongoing battles were reported in various directions, indicating the relentless nature of the conflict.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces provided detailed operational information, highlighting the significant achievements and losses on both sides of the conflict.
- The Defense Forces of Ukraine displayed resilience and strength in the face of repeated enemy offensives, showcasing their determination to protect their territory.
Current situation on the front on December 12
Operational information as of 16:00 on 12/12/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
Today, the communities of Timofiivka, Dmytrivka, Popivka, Bobylivka, Velyka Pisarivka, Semenivka, Marchikhina Buda, Seredyna Buda, Dmytrivka, Progress, Baranivka, Demyanivka, Kam Yanka, Yeline, Mykolaivka and Nova Huta.
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units four times in the areas of Vovchansk, Hlyboky, and Staritsa, and the battle is currently ongoing. The enemy also carried out airstrikes with anti-aircraft missiles on Liptsy, Vysoka Yaruza and Hoptivka.
In the Kupyansk direction, since the beginning of the century, the Russian occupiers have been conducting offensive actions near Sinkivka, Zagryzovy, and Zapadny. Three skirmishes are ongoing.
In the Lymansky direction, the enemy attacked 14 times near Kopanok, Novoyehorivka, Lozova, Nadia, Makiivka, Terni and in Serebryansk forest. Five attacks are still ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled six attempts by the occupiers to advance in the area of Chasovoy Yar and in the direction of Stupochy and Bila Hora.
In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers twice tried to dislodge our units from their occupied positions in the Toretsk area, and the battle is currently ongoing. Enemy aviation dropped KAB on Krymske.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy carried out 30 assaults in the areas of Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Novy Trud, Pischane, Shevchenko and Chumatske settlements. The defense forces of Ukraine restrained the onslaught of the Russian troops and repelled 24 attacks, six battles are still ongoing.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the invaders attacked 37 times near Sontsivka, Stary Terni, Kurakhovo, Dalny and Uspenivka. 24 attempts by the occupiers to advance have already been repulsed. The fighting continues. Enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Bagatyr and Ulakla, dropping four anti-tank missiles.
In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 24 times near Suhy Yaly, Kostyantynopolsky, Rozdolny, Neskuchny, and Novodarivka. Eleven skirmishes continue.
Ukrainian soldiers repelled the attack of the occupiers in the direction of Novodanilivka in the Orihiv direction .
In Kurshchyna, the Defense Forces repelled nine enemy attacks, seven clashes are ongoing.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,390 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9,532 (+6) units,
armored combat vehicles — 19,644 (+28) units,
artillery systems — 21,072 (+5) units,
RSZV — 1,253 (+0) units,
air defense systems — 1,023 (+0) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 20,111 (+0) units,
cruise missiles — 2,861 (+2) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 31,127 (+54) units,
special equipment — 3,642 (+1) units.
