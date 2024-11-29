The head of the special staff for Ukrainian affairs at the German Ministry of Defense, Major General Christian Freuding, believes that Ukraine will have to leave the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region in the coming months.
Freuding predicts Ukraine's loss of Pokrovsk
He said this in the Nachgefragt podcast of the German Ministry of Defense.
Freuding assesses that currently "Russia has the military initiative on all fronts, in all regions", including in Donbass, which has been the center of hostilities for several months.
For Ukraine, according to Freuding, a particularly critical situation has developed in the area of the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, which is an important transport hub for Ukrainian forces.
The German general predicts an escalation of hostilities in the territory of the Kursk region, which is partially controlled by Ukrainian forces, in particular through the participation of the North Korean military.
Earlier, in October, the intelligence center of the Estonian Defense Forces admitted that Ukrainian forces may be forced to leave Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region by the end of the year.
We will remind you that Christian Freuding said that in Germany they see signs that the Russian army wants to achieve such capabilities by 2029 in order to be able to carry out new aggression, including against a NATO state.
Putin cannot forgive Germany for supporting Ukraine
Germany is supposedly the "main target" for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin after Ukraine, as it actively helps the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the entire Ukrainian people. This opinion was voiced by the head of the special staff for Ukraine at the German Ministry of Defense, Christian Freuding.
Against this background, he urged not to forget the previous "postal attacks" on the German logistics company.
According to Russia, international law no longer applies. Given that Germany provides Ukraine with the most support among European states, we are a prime target for Russian hybrid attacks, and we must be ready for it.
