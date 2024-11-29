The head of the special staff for Ukrainian affairs at the German Ministry of Defense, Major General Christian Freuding, believes that Ukraine will have to leave the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region in the coming months.

Freuding predicts Ukraine's loss of Pokrovsk

He said this in the Nachgefragt podcast of the German Ministry of Defense.

Freuding assesses that currently "Russia has the military initiative on all fronts, in all regions", including in Donbass, which has been the center of hostilities for several months.

Russia is attacking there with an almost unimaginable deployment of people and material resources, — adds the German general, emphasizing the heavy losses of Russian forces — up to 2 thousand people per day. Christian Freuding Head of the Special Staff for Ukraine at the Ministry of Defense of the Federal Republic of Germany

For Ukraine, according to Freuding, a particularly critical situation has developed in the area of the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, which is an important transport hub for Ukrainian forces.

I believe that Pokrovsk will have to be left at the end of the year or at the beginning of 2025.

The German general predicts an escalation of hostilities in the territory of the Kursk region, which is partially controlled by Ukrainian forces, in particular through the participation of the North Korean military.

Earlier, in October, the intelligence center of the Estonian Defense Forces admitted that Ukrainian forces may be forced to leave Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region by the end of the year.

We will remind you that Christian Freuding said that in Germany they see signs that the Russian army wants to achieve such capabilities by 2029 in order to be able to carry out new aggression, including against a NATO state.

Putin cannot forgive Germany for supporting Ukraine

Germany is supposedly the "main target" for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin after Ukraine, as it actively helps the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the entire Ukrainian people. This opinion was voiced by the head of the special staff for Ukraine at the German Ministry of Defense, Christian Freuding.

Germany is now the main target of Russia's hybrid attacks due to its leading role in supporting Ukraine.

Against this background, he urged not to forget the previous "postal attacks" on the German logistics company.